LA Senator Has Tough Words for Pro-Choice Dems, ‘They’re Losing the Argument Based on Science’

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy on Thursday attacked Virginia officials for their zealous support of legislation that would support abortion up until the moment of birth.

As reported by The Western Journal, Democratic Virginia Delegate Kathy Tran has proposed legislation that would allow an abortion right up until the moment a baby is about to be born.

Furthermore, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, elected with the powerful backing of Planned Parenthood, has strongly supported the proposal, as reported by The Western Journal.

Cassidy, an M.D., has strongly supported the pro-life cause and in mid-January proposed a bill that would limit abortion after 20 weeks, a time when a baby can feel pain.

Cassidy spoke Thursday about the Virginia legislation during an appearance on KEEL and released a transcript of the show on his official website.

“‘First, do no harm’ is supposed to be the first rule of medicine, and clearly, clearly, Gov. Northam didn’t get that memo,” Cassidy said.

Abortion advocates are trying to battle back, Cassidy said.

“They’re losing the argument based on science. And so now they’re pushing back with, ‘oh, it’s not a baby, it’s a choice,’ and trying to dehumanize the child,” he said.

Cassidy was particularly revolted by Northam’s comments.

“So in this particular example if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen, the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said, Fox News reported.

On Thursday, Northam decried “misinformation” about his comments but did not retract them, CBS reported.

Cassidy said what Northam depicted was a tragedy.

“The way he described that the child is born alive, and then after the child was born alive, OK, they tried to kill it as it was coming through the birth canal. Because it could be the moment before, before birth, that they would put the child to the side and then decide what to do with it. And if the family decided not to do, OK, not to resuscitate, they would allow the child to die. That means the child is being born alive.”

“Now they’re trying to make the immediate time after delivery, when normally a momma and a father are exultant, part of the in-utero, in-the-womb continuum, and it is not. … I think it’s terrible that they would abort a child at 40, at 39-and-a-half weeks, when clearly the child could be born and to live, but then to have that continuum is also just awful,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy said that Democrats advancing the abortion cause are going way to the left as they serve the interest of Planned Parenthood.

“They’re pretty radical, and they’re beholden to groups like Planned Parenthood, and will do their best to kind of answer Planned Parenthood’s agenda.”

Cassidy said pro-life advocates need to change the culture if they want to change the reality of abortion in America.

“Let’s be honest, society has decided that abortion in some means is something that society wants to accept. Now, we may think differently about it—I certainly do—but nonetheless society has decided that. And so we can either fuss about that, or we can begin to change culture, and I think that’s where a lot of energy needs to be placed,” he said.

