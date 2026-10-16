LA Sex Crimes Unit Considers Bringing Charges Against Eric Swalwell

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office sex crimes unit is reportedly mulling whether to charge disgraced former California Rep. Eric Swalwell over the alleged rape of Beverly Hills woman Lonna Drewes.

A representative for the unit told NBC News on Thursday that they’re still considering whether to bring charges against the disgraced Democrat.

NBC News has confirmed that the county sheriff’s victims’ unit already investigated the case earlier this year and then forwarded their findings to the district attorney’s office on Sept. 21.

This confirmation comes shortly after Swalwell was spotted by the California Post outside his family home in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

We have a Eric Swalwell siting! Look at that coward run from that reporter like a scared little child! https://t.co/ay6xPIYdeC — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 16, 2026

The outlet obtained confirmation that Swalwell is no longer living in D.C. and was only there on Wednesday “for a fleeting business visit.”

These developments come half a year after Swalwell resigned from Congress in disgrace after a slew of sexual assault and misconduct allegations were lodged against him by several women, including Drewes.

Drewes, a former model and fashion software company owner, held a news conference at the time accusing the embattled then-lawmaker of drugging, sexually assaulting, and choking her in 2018.

“He raped me and he choked me, and while he was choking me, I lost consciousness and I thought I died,” she said during the presser. “I did not consent to any sexual activity although I did not undergo a rape kit. At the time I disclosed the assault to the people closest to me.”

“I also recorded these events in my handwritten calendar,” she continued. “The assault and its impact were later documented during my therapy sessions at a sexual assault center in Connecticut. It had a profound impact on my mental health.”

BREAKING: “He raped me, and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. And I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity.” “I would never have engaged in a consensual sexual encounter with Eric Swalwell.” – Lonna Drewes https://t.co/DiLBy1lA5c — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 14, 2026

She also admitted to self-medicating and not wanting to live anymore.

“I cried all the time for years,” she said. “At the time I was in a dating relationship with a boyfriend I was fully committed to. I have never cheated in my life and I would never have engaged in a consensual sexual encounter with Eric Swalwell.”

The former lawmaker has denied and continues to deny the allegations against him. In an email to NBC News sent on Thursday, his attorney declared that he is “innocent” and that “these allegations are false, and the facts will bear that out.”

Do you think Eric Swalwell should face charges based on these allegations? Yes, accountability is necessary No, he deserves the presumption of innocence I need more information before deciding Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, accountability is necessary 90% (180 votes) No, he deserves the presumption of innocence 1% (2 votes) I need more information before deciding 9% (18 votes)

“The reported referral to the Los Angeles County District Attorney is a standard procedural step,” attorney Sara Azari added. “It is not a charging decision. It is not a finding of wrongdoing. It changes nothing about the facts. We welcome a fair, independent review, and we are confident it will vindicate him.”

Swalwell also issued a denial directly from his own mouth in a video posted to the social media site X in April:

Hear it directly from me. These allegations are flat false. And I will fight them. https://t.co/bQSlCquD1U — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 11, 2026

“A lot has been said about me today through anonymous allegations,” he said in the social media clip. “I thought it was important that you see and hear from me directly. These allegations of sexual assault are flat false.”

“They’re absolutely false,” he added. “They did not happen. They have never happened. And I will fight them with everything that I have.”

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