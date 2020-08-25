SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

LA Sheriff Openly Defies ICE, Protects Thousands of Jailed Illegal Immigrants

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks at the graduation ceremony for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at East Los Angeles College on Aug. 21, 2020, in Monterey Park, California.Mario Tama / Getty ImagesLos Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks at the graduation ceremony for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at East Los Angeles College on Aug. 21, 2020, in Monterey Park, California. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published August 25, 2020 at 8:17am
P Share Print

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has refused more than 25,000 requests to surrender illegal immigrants detained in its jails to immigration agents in the 2020 fiscal year, Fox News reported.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has blocked the transfer of illegal immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement due to concerns over the conditions at ICE facilities and the possible impact on ongoing criminal investigations, Fox News reported.

“There is no greater threat to public safety than a million undocumented immigrants who are afraid to report crime, out of fear of deportation and having their families torn apart,” Villanueva said.

The 25,000 requests were made during the 2020 fiscal year, according to ICE spokesman Alexx Pons.

“As the Sheriff of Los Angeles County, I am responsible for everyone’s public safety, regardless of immigration status. I will not allow an entire segment of the population to be afraid to report crimes to law enforcement and be forced, again, back into the shadows,” Villanueva added.

TRENDING: School District Under Fire for Asking Parents To Vow Not To Sit In on Children's Online Learning

“As a federal law enforcement agency, ICE supports all individuals reporting crimes regardless of immigration status in the United States,” ICE official Henry Lucero said.

“It’s very mind-boggling as a career law enforcement official that someone would implement this policy,” Lucero added.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department froze detainee transfers in April, citing the spread of the coronavirus in correctional facilities, Fox News reported.

Do you think the LA County Sheriff's Department should surrender illegal immigrant detainees to ICE?

ICE will reportedly need to acquire a judicial warrant to transfer detainees into federal custody.

ICE did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Kaylee Greenlee
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Lawmakers Launch Effort To Impeach GOP Governor for Virus Overreach
Judge Deals Blow to GOP Governor's Effort To Get Kids Back in School
LA Sheriff Openly Defies ICE, Protects Thousands of Jailed Illegal Immigrants
School Assignment Features 'Abhorrent' Cartoon Comparing Police to Slave Owners, KKK
Protesters Singing 'God Bless America' Show Up at Joe Biden's DNC Speech
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×