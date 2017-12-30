The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Entertainment News
Print

LA Times Points Out What Happens Like Clockwork Every 20 Hrs Since Charges Against Weinstein

By Erin Coates
December 30, 2017 at 9:42am

Print

The final few months of 2017 have shown an increasing rate of sexual misconduct accusations, with more people coming forward with their experiences, some with allegations from years ago.

A new Los Angeles Times report revealed that, on average, every 20 hours since Oct. 5, a different powerful person has been accused of misconduct.

This trend started after Harvey Weinstein was accused on sexual harassment and assault.

Currently 84 people have made allegations against him.

TRENDING: Neighbor’s Pit Bulls Killed His Wife on Christmas Eve, Now He’s Got a Message for the Owner

The report is displayed as a scrolling timeline starting on Oct. 5 and outlines each accusation since Weinstein in the form of a mini-report.

Each entry includes the name of the accused and his or her position, and then fills in the blank for the categories “accused of,” “number of accusers,” “response” and “result.”

The “response” and “result” sections also include a link to the source where the information was found by the Times to compile into their graph.

It also categorizes each powerful person accused by industry. The Times found that 51 work in arts and entertainment, 18 in politics, 21 in media, four in the hospitality industry and four in other industries which include technology, sports or venture capitalism.

The first person to start the 20-hour trend was Andy Signore, the creator of the “Honest Trailers” YouTube channel. Two people accused him of “propositioning, lewd comments, (and) intimidation,” but he denied the allegations.

According to Deadline, Signore was fired by Defy Media’s Screen Junkies where his show airs on YouTube.

Most recently, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski became the 98th person accused in this trend. On Dec. 26 he was accused of groping singer Joy Villa.

Twitter users reacted to the report.

RELATED: After Singer Joy Villa Accuses Lewandowski of Sexual Harassment, a Disturbing Video of Her Emerges

Not every entry in the Times’ list is a male. Andrea Ramsey, a Kansas Democrat congressional candidate, was “accused of firing employee for refusing her sexual advances.”

Although she denied the allegation, Ramsey pulled out of the 2018 congressional race, according to the Times.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Celebrity, Corey Lewandowski, Hollywood, politics, sexual assault, sexual harassment, Sports, tweet

By: Erin Coates on December 30, 2017 at 9:42am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

CNN Shares Exclusive Footage of Trump Playing Golf, then Twitter Users Notice the Real Story

Chris Agee

Actress Shares Photo After Young Son Refuses to Stand for National Anthem at a Hockey Game

Erin Coates

Sarah Sanders

Sarah Sanders Shares a New Photo of Herself Back Home, and This Time She’s Not Baking a Pie

Chris Agee

Magnolia and Melania Trump

Historic Magnolia Tree Outside White House to be Cut Down, and Melania Trump is Being Blamed

Erin Coates

Secret Service agent and box truck

Secret Service Responds to CNN’s Complaint About Truck Blocking Cameras from Filming Trump

Will Racke

map of the United States

Mass Exodus: Hundreds of Thousands of People Fled These Three Deep Blue States In 2017

Chris Agee

UPS Driver Who Delivered Guns and Ammo to David Koresh Before Fatal Waco Standoff Breaks His Silence

Jason Hopkins

Don Lemon and Ben Ferguson

Conservative Pushes the Limits on CNN, Causes Don Lemon to Have a Meltdown, Cut to Commercial Break

Recently Posted