LA Times Pushes 'Beating Trump' Editorial Series, Calls 2016 'The Great Mistake'

If ever there was a better display of the disconnect between the so-called coastal elites and the heartland of the country, it’s hard to bring it to mind.

The Los Angeles Times editorial board launched a series of editorials over the weekend aimed at defeating President Donald Trump in 2020.

The first was headlined “Undoing the great mistake of 2016,” while the second was titled “Trump’s presidency is a trainwreck. Let us count the ways.”

The opinion pieces just drip with an Ivory Tower pretension, communicating, “We’re going to instruct you, the lowly masses, how ignorant you were in choosing Trump and keep you from making the same mistake again.”

The editors paint a gloomy present picture of the country under the president: global alliances fraying, culture wars “raging on and off campus,” an impeachment proceeding in Congress for only the fourth time in nation’s history, Congress “paralyzed,” immigrants demonized, racism running rampant and homelessness “reaching crisis levels.”

These know-it-alls truly seem blind to the truth that radical progressive policies, and not Donald Trump, are the cause of nearly all the problems they list.

The culture war has been going on for decades, and it’s not conservatives shouting down liberals on campus, where free speech is supposed to be prized — it is the over-the-top left.

It wasn’t conservative politicians calling for administration officials to be harassed whenever and wherever they are public, it was LA’s own Rep. Maxine Waters, who of course has been calling for Trump’s impeachment since he took office: “Impeach 45!”

Why do we have a faux impeachment inquiry happening right now? It’s not on a bipartisan basis, as it was in the case of Democrat Bill Clinton or Republican Richard Nixon. It is purely a Democratic House undertaking being conducted in secret by one of the most partisan and deceptive members of Congress, California Rep. Adam Schiff.

It is true that homelessness has reached crisis levels in the last few years — particularly in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Is Donald Trump the cause of the crisis, or is it the result of liberal policies being implemented at the city and state levels that allow people to live on the streets and enables the drug addiction that is so prevalent among the homeless population?

California is willing to commit untold millions to fighting climate change but allows its citizens to languish unsheltered.

Three of the five U.S. cities with the largest homeless populations are in California.

New York has the largest homeless population, and it’s being run by Mayor Bill de Blasio, a protege of democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The LA Times editorial board contends that Trump is “the most dangerous president in modern history.”

“The time has come to undo the great mistake of 2016 and drive Trump out of office at the ballot box,” it writes.

“It is time to pull our country out of the illiberal abyss into which it is sinking and put it on a path toward reason and fairness and empathy and constructive engagement with the world.”

It seems appropriate at this point to recount some of the achievements of the Trump presidency to date, starting with record low unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Asian-Americans.

These are facts the president proudly touts often.

Trump often championed criminal justice reform, which was embraced by the Congressional Black Caucus and the wider African-American community.

So if he is trying to be a racist chief executive, as the Times claims, Trump is not very good at it.

The unemployment rate overall is at a 50-year low.

This did not happen by chance or accident: It was Trump implementing the pro-growth economic policies of cutting taxes and burdensome anti-business regulations.

The president has also pushed for fairer trade policies that help American businesses at home and enable them to be able to better sell their products abroad.

Trump has named a historic number of conservative judges who respect the rule of law to the federal bench, including two to the Supreme Court.

His administration has also unleashed an energy production boom that has enabled the U.S. to be energy independent for the first time in 70 years.

Trump has racked up an impressive record on religious liberty, which had suffered some major blows during the Obama administration.

And, of course, that promised border wall is going up, greatly lowering the number of illegal crossings into the United States.

It all adds up to promises made, promises kept for Trump.

The Times may not like it. Nearly all of the establishment media may not like it, but a substantial number of Americans do.

Despite the House Democrats’ impeachment push, coming on the heels of special counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year Russia collusion investigation, Trump’s approval numbers remain consistent.

In fact, he is tracking almost exactly where Barack Obama was at the same point in his presidency. Obama, of course, went on to relatively easily win a second term.

The Times editorial board series is an admission, like one House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently made, that it is scared Trump will win again in 2020.

It should be.

