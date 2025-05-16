A governor’s signature on a bill banning lab-grown meat brings the total number of states with prohibitions on the synthetic protein to three, with another governor set to enact a similar prohibition in the coming days.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced on Tuesday that he signed House Bill 401 into law.

The legislation banned the sale or distribution of “cell-cultured edible product.” Manufacturing lab-grown meat for sale is also made illegal under the law.

“If you’ve ever had the pleasure of enjoying a cut of Montana beef, you know there is no substitute,” Gianforte said in a press release.

“By signing House Bill 401 into law, I am proud to defend our way of life and the hardworking Montana ranchers who produce the best beef in the world.”

The legislation defines cell-cultured edible product as “the concept of meat,” which includes elements such as “muscle cells, fat cells, connective tissue, blood, and other components produced via cell culture, rather than from a whole slaughtered animal.”

Agriculture is Montana’s most important industry, with one in six of the state’s residents being employed in agriculture or a related sector, according to the Montana Department of Agriculture. Beef has remained a critical and iconic product of the state since it joined the Union in 1889.

Lab-grown meat’s misfortunes in Big Sky Country is only the latest loss for the synthetic protein industry.

Florida became the first state to ban the sale of the foodstuff on May 1, 2024.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office called out the World Economic Forum by name in its own press release, highlighting the law’s goal of investing in Florida farmers and strengthening the state’s agriculture industry.

“Today,” DeSantis said after signing the legislation in 2024, “Florida is fighting back against the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals.”

Less than a week after Florida’s ban, another state would join in the prohibition.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bill 23 into law. The legislation prohibits the manufacture, distribution, or sale of products made from cultured animal cells.

“These folks are throwing a couple of animal cells in there with some chemicals and calling it meat,” bill sponsor Alabama State Sen. Jack Williams told 1819 News.

“Alabamians want to know what they are eating, and we have no idea what is in this stuff or how it will affect us,” he added. “Meat comes from livestock raised by hardworking farmers and ranchers, not from a petri dish grown by scientists. We are protecting our farmers and the integrity of American agriculture.”

The pattern appears set to continue after Montana’s decision, potentially bringing the total number of states with a ban on fake meat to four.

According to the Nebraska Legislature’s Unicameral Update, another bill banning the distribution and sale of lab-grown meat was passed by lawmakers Wednesday. Originally introduced by Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay, it was drafted at the request of Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen.

