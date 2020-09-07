SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Labor Day Weekend: Thousands of Trump Supporters Gather Coast to Coast for Special Event

USAElijah Nouvelage / Getty ImagesA man sporting U.S. patriotic garb is shown at a restaurant on Lake Lanier during a "Great American Boat Parade" on Sept. 6, 2020, in Cumming, Georgia. (Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published September 7, 2020 at 4:31pm
P Share Print

A phenomenon of boat parades supporting President Donald Trump continued from coast to coast throughout Labor Day weekend.

With just two months until the November election, the events took place all across the U.S. over the holiday weekend to mark the unofficial end of summer.

The Daily Mail reported that the parades, dubbed “Great American Boat Parades,” were organized in eight cities.

Other such events appeared to be organized at local levels.

A Sunday parade in San Diego, California, attracted countless boaters.

TRENDING: Weather Reporter Shared Heartbreaking Confession on Facebook Before Taking Her Own Life

According to KUSI-TV, more than 2,000 boats attended the event, while countless more Trump supporters watched from shore.

Likewise, another on-the-water Trump event drew equal enthusiasm in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Monday.

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a prominent Trump supporter, shared an image of a similar event in the Peach State.

Do you think President Donald Trump will be re-elected?

RELATED: Trump Gets Huge Polling News as Texas Refuses To Turn Blue for Biden

“This is an aerial view of the boat parade for @realDonaldTrump yesterday at Lake Lanier in Georgia,” he tweeted.

“It also included Black supporters. The silent majority is about to get ‘Lit!’”

Trump’s campaign shared a video of the Lake Lanier boat parade.

“Enthusiasm for President Trump is sweeping the country!” the Trump War Room Twitter account wrote.

Former Florida Attorney General and Trump adviser Pam Bondi shared an image of a Trump boat parade Monday in Jupiter, Florida.

Other boat parades were held on lakes and rivers across the country:

Jake Schneider, the deputy director of rapid response for Trump’s campaign, also shared a media montage of the weekend events.

“The Silent Majority making their voices heard!” Schneider wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Labor Day Weekend: Thousands of Trump Supporters Gather Coast to Coast for Special Event
Jogger Detained by Cops Obeys Orders, Gets Incredible Surprise
Report: White Prof Who Pretended To Be Black Was Always Radically Anti-American, Anti-White
Trump Gets Huge Polling News as Texas Refuses To Turn Blue for Biden
Harris Says She May Not Take COVID Vaccine if Touted by Trump Administration
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×