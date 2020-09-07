A phenomenon of boat parades supporting President Donald Trump continued from coast to coast throughout Labor Day weekend.

With just two months until the November election, the events took place all across the U.S. over the holiday weekend to mark the unofficial end of summer.

The Daily Mail reported that the parades, dubbed “Great American Boat Parades,” were organized in eight cities.

Other such events appeared to be organized at local levels.

A Sunday parade in San Diego, California, attracted countless boaters.

This San Diego, California boat parade for @realDonaldTrump is HUGE pic.twitter.com/1QboKtIUc0 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 6, 2020

According to KUSI-TV, more than 2,000 boats attended the event, while countless more Trump supporters watched from shore.

Incredible turnout at the Trump Boat Parade on San Diego Bay. Around 2,000 boats participated with many thousands of spectators lining the shore to show their support for President Trump. People from the shore could be heard chanting, “Four more years!” pic.twitter.com/p0z42CzNOD — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 7, 2020

Likewise, another on-the-water Trump event drew equal enthusiasm in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Monday.

GIANT Trump Boat Parade in Palm Beach County! ⛵️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JvRUojaw9x — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 7, 2020

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a prominent Trump supporter, shared an image of a similar event in the Peach State.

“This is an aerial view of the boat parade for @realDonaldTrump yesterday at Lake Lanier in Georgia,” he tweeted.

“It also included Black supporters. The silent majority is about to get ‘Lit!’”

This is an aerial view of the boat parade for @realDonaldTrump yesterday at Lake Lanier in Georgia. It also included Black supporters. The silent majority is about to get “Lit!” @JoeBiden is about to get “Trumped!” @DJTMentionsBot @TeamTrump @BlackVoices4DJT @GOP pic.twitter.com/NmkqbjJhKX — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) September 7, 2020

Trump’s campaign shared a video of the Lake Lanier boat parade.

The “Great American Boat Parade” sailed across Lake Lanier in Atlanta, Georgia this Labor Day weekend. Enthusiasm for President Trump is sweeping the country! pic.twitter.com/a7dgLVn15c — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 7, 2020

“Enthusiasm for President Trump is sweeping the country!” the Trump War Room Twitter account wrote.

Former Florida Attorney General and Trump adviser Pam Bondi shared an image of a Trump boat parade Monday in Jupiter, Florida.

Massive NOT so silent majority Trump boat parade in Jupiter, Florida 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XFlxHzXOlw — Pam Bondi (@PamBondi) September 7, 2020

Other boat parades were held on lakes and rivers across the country:

Trump Boat Parade on the Fox River in Illinois ⛵️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VFRdE9MioD — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 6, 2020

Trump Boat Parade in Galveston Bay Texas! ⛵️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3Ims7kmxqA — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 6, 2020

Trump boat parade on Castle Rock Lake in Wisconsin!🇺🇸🚤 pic.twitter.com/Q3j0GlXzJj — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) September 6, 2020

A source just sent me this video of the Trump boat parade in DC. Says “The Georgetown patrol is not allowing us to enter.” When asked how many boats. I was told around 500. pic.twitter.com/Y4iflFFybw — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 6, 2020

Trump Boat Parade on the Sacramento River in California! ⛵️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RavcjrJ7ri — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 6, 2020

Jake Schneider, the deputy director of rapid response for Trump’s campaign, also shared a media montage of the weekend events.

There were boat parades for President @realDonaldTrump all across the country this weekend 🛥🇺🇸 The Silent Majority making their voices heard! pic.twitter.com/BVaqFYY2KQ — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 7, 2020

“The Silent Majority making their voices heard!” Schneider wrote.

