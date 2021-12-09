Share
Laci Peterson's Mother Releases Brutal Statement After Killer Gets Resentenced

 By Michael Austin  December 9, 2021 at 10:06am
Scott Peterson was resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday.

In March 2005, Peterson was sentenced to death for killing his wife, Laci Peterson, as well as their unborn son, who would’ve been named Connor, on the Christmas Eve of 2002.

Last year, Peterson’s death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court, which claimed his jury was “improperly screened for bias against the death penalty,” according to ABC News.

Laci’s mother showed up at the courthouse to confront Peterson on Wednesday.

When it was her time to speak, she had plenty to say to her daughter’s killer.

“Laci and Connor will always be dead and you will always be their murderer,” Laci Peterson’s mother, Sharon Rocha, told Scott Peterson.

The mother then went into great detail describing the sadness she has felt since her daughter’s passing.

“I still feel the grief every day, after 19 years,” Rocha said, according to The Mercury News.

She then pointed out that, if he had not been murdered, Conner would be 18 this year.

Should Peterson spend the rest of his life in prison?

In an “angry tone,” Rocha then said if Peterson had divorced Laci instead of murdering her, he would be finished paying child support.

Several days after discovering the remains of Laci and Connor, investigators in their deaths uncovered that Peterson had been having an affair with his massage therapist, ABC News reported.

“You’re a coward,” Rocha continued. “I’ve seen no sorrow and no remorse.”

Rocha then recounted the final time she had spoken with Laci as she attempted to feel her grandson move inside of Laci’s belly.

Laci, at the time, told her mother that Scott hadn’t wanted to feel the baby yet but hoped he would “come around someday.”

This memory especially broke Rocha’s heart, because she now believes Peterson was “already planning her murder.”

Other family members of Laci addressed Peterson as well on Wednesday — among them was Amy Rocha, Laci’s half-sister, who “sobbed” as she addressed Peterson.

“There have been so, so many special occasions that Laci and Conner should’ve been here for,” Amy Rocha said. “I honestly don’t know how you go on living.”

Laci’s brother, Brent Rocha, also spoke.

“There are no words to express the pain,” Brent Rocha said. “We have been devastated and traumatized.”

According to The Mercury News, “Peterson stared toward each speaker, showing little reaction.”

