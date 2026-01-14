Ladies of 'The View' Link Trump's Immigration Enforcement to Bonkers Plot to 'Cancel' Midterms, Declare 'Martial Law'

Someday, the story of why so many liberal women went insane in the 21st century will take volumes to document.

When that happens, the author(s) undoubtedly will devote at least one major chapter to history’s dumbest daytime talk show.

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar explored new depths of craziness when she suggested that President Donald Trump has chosen to enforce federal immigration laws, thereby triggering widespread leftist protests, because he plans to declare “martial law” and “cancel” the 2026 midterm elections.

“I worry about that Trump is looking for this kind of pandemonium to go on, like you just described, so that he could declare martial law or something and also cancel the midterms,” the unhinged Behar said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “Watch out for this guy!”

Rather than tempering Behar’s lunacy, equally insane co-host Sunny Hostin added fuel to the fire.

“Well, under martial law, you won’t have elections,” Hostin said.

“Because he’s worried,” Behar continued.

Meanwhile, co-host Alyssa Farah-Griffin did try to correct her co-hosts’ misleading civics lesson.

“Well, the states do administer the elections in this country,” Farah-Griffin interjected.

But Behar apparently heard nothing. Rather than listen, she kept spewing nonsense.

“He even said, ‘if the Democrats take Congress next time, I will be impeached,'” Behar added, “which means that he could be convicted and sent to jail. He does not want that to happen.”

The View’s Joy Behar claims she’s “worried” Trump could declare “martial law” and “cancel” the midterm elections. “Watch out for this guy!” https://t.co/yNLHMwYOd6 pic.twitter.com/ohLp3AJQxQ — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) January 14, 2026

Never mind that impeachment and conviction, aside from potentially starting a civil war, would merely remove Trump from office. That alone would not send him to jail.

The larger point here is an ironic one. In short, hysterical liberals like Behar seem determined to manifest the very circumstances they claim to fear.

Think about it: Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have done nothing besides enforce existing laws.

Incendiary anti-Trump and anti-ICE rhetoric like that of Behar, Hostin, and fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg, however, has convinced unhinged leftist protesters that they must resist lawful authority at all costs.

In other words — speaking of civil war — anti-Trump and anti-ICE leftists have behaved very much like antebellum nullifiers. That is no hyperbole; after all, what are sanctuary cities besides attempts at nullifying federal immigration laws?

Today’s rebels seem to believe that they can remain a part of the United States without abiding by those laws. If they persist in that belief, then perhaps they will indeed force Trump’s hand. The president will only declare martial law if violent leftists leave him with no other choice.

Either way, “The View” has certainly played a key role in driving liberals deeper into insanity. And if their hyperbolic fears do come to pass, it will be a crisis of their own making.

