Pop star Lady Gaga said the dress she wore to sing the national anthem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration this year was bulletproof and that she felt “deep fear” when Donald Trump was president.

“That has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life,” the singer told Vogue about Inauguration Day.

“Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about.”

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, then said her dress was designed to protect her from gunfire.

Lady Gaga performed the national anthem at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday https://t.co/tcmAzrzqTx pic.twitter.com/3tANZ3a9Gp — CNN (@CNN) January 24, 2021

“Singing in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress. I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. That was one of my dreams,” she claimed.

She added that while in Washington, D.C., the day before her performance, she looked for signs of “insurrection” following the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6.

“When I was at the Capitol the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection,” she said.

It is unclear whether the dress Germanotta wore was itself bulletproof or if she was wearing a bulletproof vest, as People noted.

Germanotta made waves in 2020 when she promoted Biden in a video of herself drinking beer in front of a pickup truck.

“Hey, this is Lady Gaga. I’m voting for America, which means I’m voting for Joe Biden,” she said in a message aimed at voters in battleground states.

“Cheers to the 2020 election,” she said after crushing the beer can and throwing it on the ground.

In a separate tweet, the singer called Biden a “good friend.”

“That’s a pic of me in Pennsylvania when I lived in Lancaster. I LOVE THIS STATE. I’m here now! This place is filled with good hearted people — good hearted people that [Biden] loves,” she wrote. “He’s a good friend. He’s the President this country needs to bring us back together.”

That’s a pic of me in Pennsylvania when I lived in Lancaster. I LOVE THIS STATE. I’m here now! This place is filled with good hearted people—good hearted people that @JoeBiden loves. He’s a good friend. He’s the President this country needs to bring us back together. #vote #Biden pic.twitter.com/3Yo4XddYId — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

