Arizona’s Republican firebrand Kari Lake is saying that it seems pretty obvious to anyone paying attention that the Democratic Party has nefarious plans to dump President Joe Biden at the last second for the coming 2024 election cycle and replace him with who they seem to think is a ringer candidate.

Kari Lake joined Newmax host Eric Bolling on Monday where the subject of the coming campaign for the White House came up, Newsmax reported.

The former gubernatorial candidate, who is now running for Arizona’s seat in the U.S. Senate, told Bolling that the party is “already starting to make some plays” to push the aging, infirm Biden aside.

And Lake thinks the Democrats have telegraphed who their real candidate will be: California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I mean, you’re seeing Gavin Newsom, who has been a complete disaster to the state of California. He’s the reason we have a saying, ‘Don’t California our Arizona.’ And you can apply that to all 49 states outside of California … but yet, the Democrats are trying to lay the groundwork for him to run,” Lake told Bolling.

Newsom is certainly trying to pass himself off as a national candidate, that is beyond question.

Early this year, he traveled the country and engaged in repeated ankle-biting attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an effort to damage the Florida governor as much as possible and to keep his own name in the news.

He then played the good Democrat and gave an enthusiastic endorsement of Joe Biden, so that he didn’t look like a “challenger.”

Recently, he vetoed a few extreme, left-wing bills from his extremist legislature, so that he can pretend to be a centrist.

And last week, he flew to China to visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing to fool voters into thinking he is a foreign policy leader.

So, clearly Newsom has far bigger plans that being just governor of California.

Lake pointed to that trip to China, too.

“It’s pretty obvious if you’re watching,” she said. “He’s over there in China meeting with the guy who will really be in control of the Democrat Party. And we’re just watching as they’re starting to get their chess pieces on the board.”

“I think they know that Joe Biden is going to be such a disaster, that the Democrat Party will collapse if he is on the ticket,” Lake added.

“I don’t know who it’s going to be ultimately, but my bet is that Gavin Newsom is starting to move in,” Lake theorized. “They realize that not just Joe Biden but [Vice President] Kamala Harris are disastrous, and the voters just will not vote for those two.”

Lake may have a point. Joe Biden’s polling is so bad that he has slipped under the worst polling that Donald Trump had in most metrics. And remember, Biden called Trump the worst president in history during the 2020 campaign for the White House.

With numbers this bad, it is no wonder that so many imagine the party will dump Biden before the election.

But not everyone thinks he’ll be replaced by Newsom. Many think the party will push Michelle Obama to come riding in on a white horse to save the day.

One thing seems sure, the Democrats have a very troubled path forward with Joe Biden leading their charge. And it would make a whole lot of sense for them to get rid of both he and Harris.

