Laken Riley 2.0: Illegal Charged with Killing Missouri Boy, 12 - More Blood on Biden's Hands

President Joe Biden’s immigration policies cost yet another young American citizen his life when a Venezuelan national, who was in the country illegally, allegedly crashed her car into the one he was one in last December.

Travis Wolfe was riding in a Jeep with his parents in St. Louis County, Missouri, in the community of Hazelwood in December — the day before his birthday — when the unthinkable happened: They were struck head-on by another vehicle, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police said that vehicle was driven by a woman named Endrina Bracho, who was residing in the community of Lake Charles but came into the U.S. through the country’s open southern border.

Bracho was allegedly driving 75 mph in a 40 mph zone when she struck the family and also had children in her car.

Travis Wolfe was sent to a local children’s hospital while his parents Timothy and Stephanie Wolfe also left the scene in ambulances but were taken to a different hospital.

Tragically, Travis Wolfe died on March 6 at the age of 12, the Post-Dispatch reported.

The arresting officer at the scene, Daniel Johnston of the Hazelwood Police Department concluded he believed Bracho was a “flight risk,” noting she was “here illegally from Venezuela.”

Bracho was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of child endangerment and one count of driving without a license.

A judge set her bond at $500,000, the Post-Dispatch reported.

According to a GoFundMe campaign for Travis Wolfe, the boy fought as hard as he could for months.

A tragic March 7 update on the campaign from a family friend said, “Yesterday 3/6 Travis was taken off life support. He will be forever remembered as a funny kid with a huge heart and a love for Blues Hockey. Please continue to support the family as the bills continue to grow. All the love and support is felt by the family.”

The Wolfe family now joins other American families who have lost those they loved most at the hands of people who should not have been in the country.

American communities have their own negligent speeders and psychopathic killers, but the Biden administration’s reckless immigration policies have been importing people by the millions who do not follow laws — and are killing people.

The parents of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley are still mourning her Feb. 22 murder at the hands of a savage police suspect is Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national who came in through Biden’s open border in 2022, the New York Post reported.

Neither Missouri nor Georgia are border states.

Of course, now every state in the lower 48 is a border state, given the never-ending stream of so-called “asylum seekers” the Department of Homeland Security allows into the country every day.

Where is the asylum for the Wolfe family a week after their son’s life was ended?

Will the Biden administration offer any asylum to Riley’s family or others like them?

The White House simply doesn’t care about putting Americans last, which we’ve known since the initial hours of Biden’s term in office.

But will there ever be a needless death that finally makes those who are running the country wake up and re-evaluate their stance on importing the parents of future voters?

Most likely not.

It appears no amount of American suffering will ever be enough to close the border or to satiate Biden’s desire for blood and lawlessness.

The president celebrated ending former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies to begin his presidency, and the results have been tragic and predictable.

