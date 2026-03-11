Laken Riley's Convicted Killer Strikes Out in Court

The illegal immigrant who was convicted of killing Laken Riley has lost his bid for a new trial.

Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan man who had a police record even before he killed Riley in February 2024 while she was running on the Athens campus of the University of Georgia, had been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

On Monday, Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard threw out the request for a new trial, saying the evidence against him was “overwhelming and powerful,” according to CBS News.

Haggard had presided over the bench trial in November 2024 after Ibarra waived his right to a jury trial.

No new trial for man convicted of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley https://t.co/q8obWYKgB3 — Robert J Kingsbury (@RobertJKingsbu1) March 10, 2026

One basis for seeking a new trial was that Haggard had denied the defense a delay to allow for further examination of DNA evidence, according to the Associated Press.

Haggard wrote in his Monday order that the defense “effectively challenged” the DNA evidence during the trial, and that Ibarra’s defense did not suffer after he did not grant the delay.

The DNA expert the defense hired testified during a January motion seeking a new trial.

Haggard said her presentation was neither persuasive nor credible and would not have changed the outcome of the trial.

Laken Riley died of blunt force trauma, the chief says.

Called it a crime of opportunity,

Jose Antonio Ibarra did not know Laken, police say. pic.twitter.com/qM65iHDb5B — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 24, 2024

Ibarra’s attorneys also claimed a new trial was necessary because two cell phones were seized from Ibarra’s apartment even though they were not listed on a search warrant.

Haggard said there were “exigent circumstances authorizing the seizure of the cellphones” and that the phones were only searched after warrants allowed police to do so.

A representative of Ibarra’s attorneys said they will appeal the ruling, according to Atlanta News First.

Laken Riley is from my district in GA She was brutally raped, beaten and murdered At what point do we stand up and say no more? These savage animals are crossing the border illegally and murdering our children. When is enough, enough? — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) February 24, 2024



As noted by CBS News, Ibarra’s attorneys have claimed he has a “congenital deficiency” that might mean he is “incapable of preparing a defense and standing trial.”

Prosecutors have noted there were “no challenges or concerns” in regard to Ibarra’s competency before his trial.

