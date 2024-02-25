Share
News

Laken Riley's Suspected Killer Crossed Border Illegally, Was Let Loose from Detention Center: Report

 By Jack Davis  February 25, 2024 at 8:42am
Share

New media reports say that the man charged with the murder of a 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia was in the United States illegally.

Laken Riley was found dead Thursday not far from her University of Georgia campus apartment after her friends began a search for her because she had not returned from jogging.

According to Fox News, Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

Ibarra faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another in connection with Riley’s death.

Trending:
Was it Rigged? You'll Never Believe Who Beat Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise For 2023's 'Best Action Star'

Sources at the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement that Fox News did not name said Ibarra crossed into El Paso, Texas, illegally in September 2022.

Fox said its sources told the network Ibarra was released into the country on parole.

A report from NewsNation that also cited sources it did not name said Ibarra was freed because of a lack of detention space.

Officials have said the suspect did not know the victim prior to the victim’s death.

NBC has reported that more than 182,700 illegal immigrants were encountered along the southern border in September 2022.

According to the New York Post, Ibarra’s older brother, Diego Ibarra, 29, has been charged with being in possession of a phony green card.

Related:
Laken Riley's Suspected Killer Was Arrested and Let Go in NYC, According to Wife

Police had interviewed Diego Ibarra in connection with Riley’s murder when they learned about the phony document according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

“Diego Ibarra presented a fake green card to the hiring unit to begin a temporary position as a dishwasher in Bolton Dining Hall at the University of Georgia on Feb. 6, 2024,” University of Georgia representative Greg Trevor said.

Does the border need to be closed?

“He subsequently failed to submit further documentation required to keep the job and was never paid by the University. He has been fired,” Trevor said.

Diego Ibarra is now in jail.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Massive Crowd Protests Socialist Brazilian President Lula Over Targeting Trump Ally, Israel Stance
System That Helped Anti-Trump Senator, Democrat to Win in Red State May Be Coming to an End Soon
Top Duke Basketball Player Injured After Opposing Fans Storm the Court
Sprawling Cattle Barn Complex Engulfed by Inferno, Nothing Expected to Be Salvageable
Laken Riley's Suspected Killer Was Arrested and Let Go in NYC, According to Wife
See more...

Conversation