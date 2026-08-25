Lame-Duck House Democrat Files Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green may be losing his seat in the House of Representatives, but he’s going out in exactly the same way he was when he was a congressman from a safe blue seat: as an embarrassment who would have been improved upon, governance-wise, by the singer Al Green.

In a move that has shocked no one that hasn’t been in a medically induced coma since Jan. 20, 2017, Green filed — again — articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump that were both quixotic and groundless.

This time, as if Green ever needs a reason, it’s because Trump has been, to use the exact language from Green’s articles of impeachment:

… abusing the powers of the presidency by operating United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as his vicious, quota-driven, unaccountable paramilitary police forces, transgressing with anonymity and secrecy, assaulting people, committing and covering up unjustified killings of civilians (including Renée Good, Alex Pretti, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, and Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero) with impunity (acting as judge, jury, prosecutor, and executioner), terrorizing communities, and brazenly and wantonly devolving the United States democratic republic into an authoritarian regime, where unjustified killings and coverups by ICE and CBP are normalized.

This impeachment goes on for 21 more pages, which I doubt anyone (Green included) will bother to read.

This time, Green didn’t even bother attaching a pre-written quote to his pro forma statement about the impeachment articles, simply saying that you could reach him at his office in Washington, D.C., or at his Houston district. If anyone does, his staffers will probably consider it a shock, too.

T.S. Eliot famously ended his poem “The Hollow Men” with the stanza “This is the way the world ends / This is the way the world ends / This is the way the world ends / Not with a bang but a whimper.”

Will Democrats successfully impeach Trump before the end of his term? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (5 Votes) No: 98% (242 Votes)

Such as it will be with Green, who has attempted to impeach Donald J. Trump now no less than nine times; all of these attempts have been unsuccessful despite a small but substantial amount of Democrat support, and Green and will leave office two years before Trump does. Ouch.

All of these impeachment attempts were on dim and specious grounds, too, ranging from the firing of former FBI Director James Comey to taking military action against Iran. I’m frankly surprised he just got around to the ICE/CBP impeachment attempt now, but Al never came across as a guy who was terribly on top of any issue, aside from whether he was getting enough attention.

And he was always getting too much attention. Basically awarded a lifetime sinecure in a deep-blue Houston district when he won a 2004 primary, he had that seat drawn out of existence when Texas redistricted earlier this year.

He ended up losing a primary battle to Democratic Rep. Christian Menefee, another black Democrat whose district was effectively consolidated with Green’s; Menefee is both considerably younger and takes his job seriously, which are two benefits when you actually have to worry about what the voters think of you.

Make no mistake: Green never did. In addition to the nine impeachment attempts — all of which were publicity stunts, usually designed to generate a few cable news hits and which seldom drew much support from anyone in his own party when they made it to the floor — he also got kicked out of two Trump speeches to a joint session of Congress.

In March of 2025, when Trump had been in office for just a few months and the speech wasn’t technically a State of the Union address, Green got ejected for heckling the president with his cane:

.@RepAlGreen (D-TX) is removed from the Joint Session of Congress. pic.twitter.com/GJVHJpZHGc — CSPAN (@cspan) March 5, 2025

The House ended up censuring him for this, which led to a few of his congressional supporters singing “We Shall Overcome” after the vote:

U.S. House censures @RepAlGreen for his conduct during President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, 224-198-2. pic.twitter.com/KTFxsbow77 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 6, 2025

During the 2026 State of the Union, Green got ejected within minutes again, this time for holding up a sign that said “Black People Aren’t Apes!”

Attempting to recapture his magic of last year, Rep. Al Green walks out of the SOTU address carrying a banner reading “Black People Aren’t Apes.” It’s all so tired. pic.twitter.com/zqBglSjWR6 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 25, 2026

To show how little anyone cared at this point, the House GOP decided against even bothering to censure him a second time. Which is a shame in one way, because that choral rendition of “We Shall Overcome” needed a little bit of practice. The decision was probably the correct one, though.

And now, probably for one last time, we have to pretend as if Al Green’s impeachment articles mean anything. Even at the height of #TheResistance, the Democrats considered these measures to be an embarrassment and a sideshow, which is impressive when you consider the embarrassments and sideshows the American left has engaged in since Donald Trump’s 2015 escalator ride to make life hell upon any conservative who doesn’t consider the 45th and 47th president evil incarnate.

I say probably, but who knows? This might not be Green’s one last whimper. After all, given that he’s a lame duck and he doesn’t even need a good (or any) reason to file these fool things, why not make it an even 10 before the lame-duck 78-year-old legislative embarrassment finally calls it a day?

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.