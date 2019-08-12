SECTIONS
Culture Sports US News
Print

Lance Armstrong Brags About Passing VP Mike Pence on Bike, Gets Slammed for Doping Past

×
By Jack Davis
Published August 12, 2019 at 7:25am
Print

Lance Armstrong’s brief Twitter exultation at surpassing Vice President Mike Pence while the two were riding bicycles in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Saturday was soon buried in scorn as critics ripped Armstrong for his past.

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after a doping scandal.

“I can’t drop many people on a bike these days but I just blew the f***in’ doors off Mike Pence on a Nantucket bike path. Day. Made,” he tweeted.

Pence had flown into Nantucket Saturday for a Republican fundraiser, The Boston Globe reported.

Alyssa Farah, a spokeswoman for the vice president, issued a tweet in reply from her personal account. “Couldn’t quite hang onto those Tour de France titles, but hey, at least you beat Karen & Mike Pence on a leisurely bike ride! Congrats?”

TRENDING: Whistleblower Comes Forward After Google Intimidates Him with Police ‘Welllness Check’

Armstrong’s boast also caught the attention of Donald Trump Jr.

“Wow dude you’re a real bad ass … did you need to use steroids this time too or was that just to cheat others out of wins throughout your career?” the president’s son tweeted.

Others on Twitter joined in.

RELATED: ‘Media Does Not Really Know What To Do with a Godly Man’ Like Mike Pence

Armstrong later suggested it was his critics who were off base.

“Some people can’t take a joke or even having a little fun on twitter. Lightin’ the f— up people. But seriously, I did blow his doors off!!” he tweeted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Texas Authorities Hot on Trail of Serial Wedding Crasher, Gift Thief
Protesters Caught on Video Threaten ICE Contractor: ‘We Know Where You Sleep at Night’
Music Video Model Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault: ‘Females with Power Are Just as Disgusting’
Report: ‘Shrieking’ Heard from Epstein’s Cell the Morning He Died
Female Photographer Reportedly Shoved, Screamed At by Bernie Sanders Campaign Staffers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×