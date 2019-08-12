Lance Armstrong Brags About Passing VP Mike Pence on Bike, Gets Slammed for Doping Past

Lance Armstrong’s brief Twitter exultation at surpassing Vice President Mike Pence while the two were riding bicycles in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Saturday was soon buried in scorn as critics ripped Armstrong for his past.

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after a doping scandal.

“I can’t drop many people on a bike these days but I just blew the f***in’ doors off Mike Pence on a Nantucket bike path. Day. Made,” he tweeted.

Pence had flown into Nantucket Saturday for a Republican fundraiser, The Boston Globe reported.

Alyssa Farah, a spokeswoman for the vice president, issued a tweet in reply from her personal account. “Couldn’t quite hang onto those Tour de France titles, but hey, at least you beat Karen & Mike Pence on a leisurely bike ride! Congrats?”

TRENDING: Watch Cheney’s Bold Defense of Trump: This Isn’t About Race, It’s About Socialists Destroying America

Armstrong’s boast also caught the attention of Donald Trump Jr.

“Wow dude you’re a real bad ass … did you need to use steroids this time too or was that just to cheat others out of wins throughout your career?” the president’s son tweeted.

Others on Twitter joined in.

Yay for you Mr. Bike Path warrior. Mike Pence just blew past you on every road in character. — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) August 11, 2019

Sooo… the guy who cheated to win all his championships now thinks it’s winning to ride a bike faster than a 60 year old who wasn’t even trying to race him… got it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 10, 2019

.@lancearmstrong, one of the most dishonest men in the World, attacks @VP Mike Pence, one of the most honest and decent men in America. A perfect example of why @realDonaldTrump is @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/raIBKvfgox — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 11, 2019

RELATED: The ‘Billy Graham Rule’ Expresses the Importance Mike Pence Places on His Faith

Finally a race you didn’t need to dope for to win. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) August 11, 2019

Lance Armstrong bragged yesterday he biked faster than VP Pence. What a DOPE. Later today Lance will challenge Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to a race. #lancearmstrong #KeepAmericaGreat2020 — Gary L Bauer (@GaryLBauer) August 12, 2019

Armstrong later suggested it was his critics who were off base.

“Some people can’t take a joke or even having a little fun on twitter. Lightin’ the f— up people. But seriously, I did blow his doors off!!” he tweeted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.