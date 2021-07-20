Path 27
Commentary

'Land Lobsters from Hell' Are Appearing, Complete with Acid Spray and Looks Straight out of a Horror Movie

Cameron Arcand July 20, 2021 at 11:38am
You may not be familiar with the vinegaroon, and you probably do not want to be acquainted with one either.

A vinegaroon, or whip scorpion, is a 3-inch-long arachnid that uses its whip to spray a nonpoisonous acid when it is threatened, The Hill reported.

The creepy crawler is earning its 15 minutes of fame after Big Bend National Park in Texas shared a photo of one on Facebook.

“Summer rains bring vinegaroons out of their burrows in search of food and love. Vinegaroons are about 3 inches long and relatively benign unless you happen to annoy them. They can pinch with their heavy mouthparts (pedipalps) and shoot a well-aimed spray of 85% acetic acid (vinegar) from the base of their ‘whip’ to protect themselves,” the park explained.

“Vinegaroons are nocturnal and can’t see very well. They hunt millipedes, scorpions, crickets, cockroaches, and other invertebrates by sensing vibrations with their long, thin front legs,” it continued.

“Most commonly seen in the desert, this vinegaroon was taking a stroll around the Chisos Basin campground. If you’re lucky enough to see one, look closely. If it’s a female, she may be carrying her hatchlings on her back.”

Needless to say, most of us would probably freak out if we saw one of these without warning.

Vinegaroons are gaining notoriety for their crustacean-like look, even being proclaimed “land lobsters from hell” by the Houston Chronicle’s Abigail Rosenthal.

These creatures’ mouths are able to easily consume their prey with the help of their large pincers.

The University of Florida noted that despite its 85 percent concentrated acetic acid spray, which reportedly has a “vinegar-like scent,” the vinegaroon does not pose a danger to people.

But if you live in Texas, Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arizona or parts of Mexico, the university did suggest that you may have the displeasure of seeing one.

For animals such as armadillos, raccoons, skunks and other mammals, these freaky bugs may be considered dinner.

Vinegaroons typically become more noticeable following summer rain, which is certainly welcomed in their hot desert climate.

They might be harmless, but I’m personally going to steer clear if I ever encounter one.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
