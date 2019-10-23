Landslide Poll Shows Republicans Want Party To Be More Like Trump Than Romney

He still doesn’t enough savoir faire.

If Democrats and the establishment media want to see a Republican rebellion against President Donald Trump, they’d like nothing better than for Utah Sen. Mitt Romney to be leading it.

When he was challenging President Barack Obama in 2012, Romney was an object of hatred for Democrats — a supposed racist trying to defeat the country’s first black president.

In the era of Trump, though, Romney is billed as a courageous Republican — just the kind of guy to take on the man in the White House.

Unfortunately for liberal fantasies, a recent Rasmussen poll of Republicans finds precious little support for the Romney, according to The Washington Times.

And that was even before Americans knew about Romney’s secret identity.

In a survey taken Oct. 15 and 16, Rasmussen found that 63 percent of likely Republican voters think the party should be “more like Trump than like Romney,” the newspaper reported Wednesday.

The numbers were basically the same as those found in a January poll, The Times reported, which means Romney’s 10 months in the Senate and the accompanying fawning media coverage hadn’t given him any traction in the party he claims to be a part of.

American Republicans got a look at a hitherto undiscovered part of Romney’s personality this week, when Slate and The Atlantic revealed that Romney was the man behind a Twitter account using the made-for-The-Onion name of Pierre Delecto.

There’s no telling yet how that embarrassing bit of information has affected Romney’s popularity, but if a smattering of social media responses to the poll’s findings are any indication, it didn’t do him any good at all.

The poll hasn’t gotten much play at all, but considering the results that’s hardly surprising. If the numbers were reversed, or even somewhat close, it’s a solid bet that the establishment media would be touting the threat the “Romney wing” of the Republican Party poses to Trump.

No end of column inches and airtime would be given to how the poll could affect the anemic challenges of former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, or former Reps. Joe Walsh and Mark Sanford.

But the reality is the Mitt Romney who challenged Obama seven years ago long ago broke his ties to the mainstream of today’s Republican Party.

There’s no doubt Romney would have been a better president for the United States in 2012 — if nothing else, the country would have been spared the final four years of the Obama presidency, and the utter ineptitude and arrogance that helped give rise to the Islamic State group, signed a disastrous deal with the mullahs of Iran, and continued a period of economic stagnation that didn’t lift until Trump won the White House.

Romney’s return to public office in the Senate this year was marked even before it began by his arrogant, antagonistic column in The Washington Post that attacked Trump’s character. (Considering Trump had endorsed Romney’s Senate bid, it said more about Romney than it did about Trump.)

In almost a year since, he’s only worsened his relations with the White House and Trump supporters.

Republicans backed Mitt Romney in 2012 because he was the best defense against the lunacy Democrats were throwing at the country. He lost.

A politician with an ounce of class would at least return the favor in 2019 and 2020, when the lunacy the Democrats are throwing is even worse.

But Romney clearly intends to be done with the Republican Party as long as Trump is president.

There are a good many Republicans, the Rasmussen poll shows, who apparently feel the same way about Romney.

It might be time to say “au revoir,” Pierre.

