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Police use a water cannon Wednesday as they block the road from protesters in Glengormley, north of Belfast, Northern Ireland.
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Police use a water cannon Wednesday as they block the road from protesters in Glengormley, north of Belfast, Northern Ireland. Police dispersed small crowds who had gathered for a second night in Northern Ireland following a brutal stabbing Monday by a man identified as a Sudanese immigrant. U.K. authorities blamed far-right activists for stoking anger on social media. (Henry Nicholls - AFP / Getty Images)

LANGUAGE WARNING: 14 Quick Videos of Fed-Up UK Citizens Protesting, Rioting Over Attempted Beheading

 By Samuel Short  June 11, 2026 at 12:54pm
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Monday’s attempted beheading of a man by a suspect identified as a 30-year-old Sudanese migrant in Belfast, Northern Ireland, has driven citizens into a rage that’s been building for some time.

Riots and protests have continued into the week, indicating that the United Kingdom’s people are tired of being part of a globalist experiment that invited barbarism into their neighborhoods.

A YouGov poll from May 2025 found 70 percent of Brits think immigration is too high. If the rioting this week is any indication, that number has likely increased.

Scenes from Belfast have been featured on social media platform X across several accounts.

Activist Tommy Robsinson posted several videos.

The footage ranges from fires burning or being extinguished to homes in multiple locations being targeted as residences of migrants.

WARNING: The following social media posts all contain vulgar language and violent imagery that some viewers may find offensive. 

Related:
Family of Would-Be Beheading Victim Caves - First Statement Is Music to Leftist, Pro-Open Borders Politicians and Media

The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo posted footage of fires in the streets as well.

More accounts posted footage of black-clad rioters targeting drivers at migrant checkpoints, along with more fires and destruction.

Other footage showed migrant checkpoints with captions suggesting these individuals were armed.

Some footage showed black-clad marches erupting in other places, such as Glasgow, Scotland, indicating that the anger over mass migration is widespread throughout the U.K.

The U.K. has had enough.

Violence and unrest are terrible, but the political class has had multiple opportunities to stop this.

They ignored their own people and put migrants first.

They did not listen to the pleas of a people who were tired of having their country overrun.

They were tired of seeing young girls trafficked and raped, while murder, theft, and thuggish behavior were allowed to flourish.

The U.K. now finds itself in an existential crisis.

Either it will continue to be a failed experiment for multiculturalism, or the clock will be turned back.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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LANGUAGE WARNING: 14 Quick Videos of Fed-Up UK Citizens Protesting, Rioting Over Attempted Beheading
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