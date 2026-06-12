Share
Commentary

LANGUAGE WARNING: Watch as Austin Metcalf's Dad Blasts Karmelo Anthony's Parents as Cowards and Grifters in Raw, Emotional Interview

 By Samuel Short  June 12, 2026 at 9:12am
Share

Tuesday’s conviction and sentencing of 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony for the April 2025 murder of Austin Metcalf, a fellow student from an opposing school who he killed at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, has furthered divisions thanks in large part to Anthony’s rabid fan base.

Many of Anthony’s supporters justified his behavior as self-defense while they appallingly celebrated Metcalf’s passing. Some even called for the murdered teen’s twin brother to be criminally charged.

One person who was unable to speak publicly throughout this ordeal is Jeff Metcalf, the father of the victim. Metcalf could not fire back while under a court gag order since lifted with the trial’s conclusion.

He took full advantage of the opportunity Wednesday to give an exclusive interview to JinxedSip podcast co-host Sarah Fields.

Do you agree with Jeff Metcalf and think Karmelo Anthony’s parents are grifters?

The entire 3-hour interview can be viewed on video sharing platform Rumble, but a few moments feature prominently when this grieving father addressed the other side: Anthony’s parents.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive. 

His comments were later reposted to social media platform X.

“Drew Anthony, Kayla, you’re cowards. You wouldn’t even show up for your son’s sentencing or victim statement impact. You abandoned your kid,” Jeff Metcalf said.

Related:
Tim Kaine Says He Doesn't Understand Why Fellow Leftists are Angry Over Karmelo Anthony Sentence

“I guess he’s no more use to you because you can’t get anymore GoFundMe money or GoSendGo money,” he continued.

“You are grifters. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

The comment stems from a recent decision by GiveSendGo to shut down the Anthony family’s donation page which Yahoo! reports saw them take in $630,000.

Metcalf vented his anger at the Anthony family for trying to portray themselves as victims when his son was the one who was murdered.

“The real victim is the one who died, not the one who shoved a knife in his chest,” Jeff Metcalf said.

He then mentioned an occasion shortly after the murder in which he tried to approach the Anthony family at a press conference in Dallas, Texas, only to be escorted off the premises.

“I come to pray with you and show the world we can close the gap of this unbelievable racial divide. And what do you do? You widen the gap even further. You hire a convicted baby shaking felon who’s only in it for the money, who gives you bad advice, kicks me out of the press conference,” he said.

That comment was targeting the Anthony family’s advocate and notorious race-hustler, Dominique Alexander, the CEO of Next Generation Action Network. Calling Alexander a “baby shaking felon” stems from a 2011 conviction in which he shook a 2-year-old, being handed a five-year sentence and later being released on parole according to WFAA.

Metcalf concluded by blasting Alexander’s label as a minister referring to him as “minister irrelevant, minister of bulls**t.”

This is a grieving individual.

He woke up one morning with his son still alive and went to sleep that night without him.

In contrast, according to a report from the New York Post shortly after the murder, the Anthony family found themselves in an expensive home and a new car just the donations would come pouring in.

It does appear there’s some serious merit to the claim they’ve been enriching themselves from the murder of his son.

Unfortunately, the grift won’t stop. Anthony has filed an appeal and the activists that support him show no signs of slowing down.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




LANGUAGE WARNING: Watch as Austin Metcalf's Dad Blasts Karmelo Anthony's Parents as Cowards and Grifters in Raw, Emotional Interview
New Platner Ex-Lover Damning Nazi Tattoo Details, Claims He Kept It as Reminder America Is Evil
Karmelo Anthony's Father Blames 'White Attorney' for His Son's Murder Conviction
LANGUAGE WARNING: 14 Quick Videos of Fed-Up UK Citizens Protesting, Rioting Over Attempted Beheading
Family of Would-Be Beheading Victim Caves - First Statement Is Music to Leftist, Pro-Open Borders Politicians and Media
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Conversation