LANGUAGE WARNING: Watch as Austin Metcalf's Dad Blasts Karmelo Anthony's Parents as Cowards and Grifters in Raw, Emotional Interview

Tuesday’s conviction and sentencing of 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony for the April 2025 murder of Austin Metcalf, a fellow student from an opposing school who he killed at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, has furthered divisions thanks in large part to Anthony’s rabid fan base.

Many of Anthony’s supporters justified his behavior as self-defense while they appallingly celebrated Metcalf’s passing. Some even called for the murdered teen’s twin brother to be criminally charged.

One person who was unable to speak publicly throughout this ordeal is Jeff Metcalf, the father of the victim. Metcalf could not fire back while under a court gag order since lifted with the trial’s conclusion.

He took full advantage of the opportunity Wednesday to give an exclusive interview to JinxedSip podcast co-host Sarah Fields.

Do you agree with Jeff Metcalf and think Karmelo Anthony’s parents are grifters? Yes No

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The entire 3-hour interview can be viewed on video sharing platform Rumble, but a few moments feature prominently when this grieving father addressed the other side: Anthony’s parents.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

His comments were later reposted to social media platform X.

“Drew Anthony, Kayla, you’re cowards. You wouldn’t even show up for your son’s sentencing or victim statement impact. You abandoned your kid,” Jeff Metcalf said.

WOAH 😮 Austin Metcalf father SNAPS 💥 on Karmelo Anthony parents‼️ Jeff Metcalf says Drew and Kayla Anthony are complete cowards and exposes that they abandoned their son immediately after the verdict came in so he had to face sentencing alone. He then calls them out for the… pic.twitter.com/Btcm7vYwfR — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) June 11, 2026

“I guess he’s no more use to you because you can’t get anymore GoFundMe money or GoSendGo money,” he continued.

“You are grifters. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

The comment stems from a recent decision by GiveSendGo to shut down the Anthony family’s donation page which Yahoo! reports saw them take in $630,000.

Metcalf vented his anger at the Anthony family for trying to portray themselves as victims when his son was the one who was murdered.

“The real victim is the one who died, not the one who shoved a knife in his chest,” Jeff Metcalf said.

He then mentioned an occasion shortly after the murder in which he tried to approach the Anthony family at a press conference in Dallas, Texas, only to be escorted off the premises.

“I come to pray with you and show the world we can close the gap of this unbelievable racial divide. And what do you do? You widen the gap even further. You hire a convicted baby shaking felon who’s only in it for the money, who gives you bad advice, kicks me out of the press conference,” he said.

That comment was targeting the Anthony family’s advocate and notorious race-hustler, Dominique Alexander, the CEO of Next Generation Action Network. Calling Alexander a “baby shaking felon” stems from a 2011 conviction in which he shook a 2-year-old, being handed a five-year sentence and later being released on parole according to WFAA.

Metcalf concluded by blasting Alexander’s label as a minister referring to him as “minister irrelevant, minister of bulls**t.”

This is a grieving individual.

He woke up one morning with his son still alive and went to sleep that night without him.

In contrast, according to a report from the New York Post shortly after the murder, the Anthony family found themselves in an expensive home and a new car just the donations would come pouring in.

It does appear there’s some serious merit to the claim they’ve been enriching themselves from the murder of his son.

Unfortunately, the grift won’t stop. Anthony has filed an appeal and the activists that support him show no signs of slowing down.

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