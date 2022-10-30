LAPD Detective Gives Spine-Chilling 5 Word Warning to Americans

The City of Angels has made headlines again this week in regard to its lack of ability to respond to soaring violent crime.

According to Fox News, the mainstream media and radical leftist politicians have accomplished their mission in vilifying law enforcement officers to the point where they are warning citizens not to travel to Los Angeles.

LAPD Detective Jamie McBride said, “I’ve been telling people for over a year, do not come to Los Angeles. We cannot keep you safe.”

“Every day is living in a movie set, between the movie ‘Purge’ with all the violence, crimes and murders, and ‘The Walking Dead,’ because you got all these people there on drugs in the homeless tents,” McBride continued.

According to Fox News, the record number of officers resigning and retiring, coupled with the lack of applicants to fill that void, is unsurprisingly emboldening criminals in major cities across the U.S.

The article quoted compelling police data that reflected a 39 percent increase in overall crime in Chicago, a 24.3 percent increase in Philadelphia and a 21.1 percent increase in New York since the radical push for defunding police in 2020.

As bad as Los Angeles has become, the same police statistics still reported only an 8.7 percent increase in crime in the city.

Chicago appears exceptionally affected by this push for the defunding of police in the category of theft.

According to Blaze Media, the Chicago Police Department have reported that motor vehicle theft percentages compared to last year have increased at least 83 percent and that general theft has risen by 60 percent.

Los Angeles was also not the only California city to make headlines last week.

San Francisco found itself in the limelight when it was reported that a homeless man attacked the husband of California House Rep. Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in their own home.

Nancy Pelosi was ironically someone who supported the defunding or the “shuffling of funds” away from policing.

McBride also highlighted another issue contributing to the mass demoralization of police officers in major cities like Los Angeles.

“It doesn’t matter here in Los Angeles because nobody goes to jail,” McBride said.

McBride’s sentiments seem to ring true in many other leftist utopias where “woke” judges and law makers have created an apparent revolving door for criminality as they release repeat felons instead of charging them.

The Kamala Harris backed “Minnesota Freedom Fund” serves as one such example of this misguided practice being implemented in other blue states.

Alpha News released an article in 2021 which highlights some of the heinous repeat offenders that the vice president-supported Minnesota Freedom Fund has repeatedly bailed out since 2020.

According to the article, the Freedom Fund also alarmingly does not “make determinations of bail support based on the crimes that individuals are alleged to have committed.”

Perhaps this realized agenda to castrate police presence in major cities and the resulting surge in crime will motivate voters to get off the sidelines and vote out radicals like Pelosi who have themselves ironically been victimized by their own misguided ideals.

