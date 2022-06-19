Share
LAPD Form Hasty Skirmish Line After Mob Takes Over Street and Turns Hostile

 By Jack Davis  June 19, 2022 at 3:03pm
Los Angeles police faced off Sunday morning against a large, unruly crowd in the city’s Boyle Heights neighborhood.

Police established a skirmish line in response to a massive group of drivers doing donuts in the streets, according to Fox News.

The police response triggered an escalation from the crowd, which reportedly threw fireworks, bottles and other items at police.

Some people were aiming lasers at officers, according to one report.

One person suffered a cut to the head in the confrontation.

Police referred to the incident as a “street takeover.”

Police said between 50 and 60 vehicles were involved in the incident.

The incident came one day after an LAPD vehicle was borrowed as a stage by a naked man, according to KTLA-TV.

In that incident, a naked man found his way to the top of a police vehicle at 7:11 a.m. at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue.

The man damaged the car in his dance, and later kicked out the rear window of the car.

The man was arrested for vandalism.

But as KABC-TV noted, other cases involve real danger.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, police received a report of a man pointing a gun at some construction workers in the area of La Brea Avenue and Beverly Boulevard.

Police said they were fired upon when they arrived on the scene and returned fire, wounding the suspect who ran away but was arrested after police caught him.

Police said the suspect’s wound was not life-threatening.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




