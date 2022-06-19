Los Angeles police faced off Sunday morning against a large, unruly crowd in the city’s Boyle Heights neighborhood.

Police established a skirmish line in response to a massive group of drivers doing donuts in the streets, according to Fox News.

The police response triggered an escalation from the crowd, which reportedly threw fireworks, bottles and other items at police.

Some people were aiming lasers at officers, according to one report.

One person suffered a cut to the head in the confrontation.

Police referred to the incident as a “street takeover.”

Police said between 50 and 60 vehicles were involved in the incident.

The incident came one day after an LAPD vehicle was borrowed as a stage by a naked man, according to KTLA-TV.

In that incident, a naked man found his way to the top of a police vehicle at 7:11 a.m. at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue.

The man damaged the car in his dance, and later kicked out the rear window of the car.

The man was arrested for vandalism.

But as KABC-TV noted, other cases involve real danger.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, police received a report of a man pointing a gun at some construction workers in the area of La Brea Avenue and Beverly Boulevard.

The suspect was armed, fired at the officers, and an officer involved shooting occurred at Beverly and La Brea. The suspect ran west on Beverly and the officers briefly lost sight of the suspect. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) June 17, 2022

Police said they were fired upon when they arrived on the scene and returned fire, wounding the suspect who ran away but was arrested after police caught him.

Police said the suspect’s wound was not life-threatening.

