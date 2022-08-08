Police in Los Angeles have reportedly secured a warrant to test actress Anne Heche’s blood for drugs or alcohol, sources familiar told TMZ.

Sources with the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ that police believe Heche was intoxicated when she crashed her vehicle Friday into a home in Los Angeles.

A photo of Anne before her accident accessed by TMZ showed that the actress had a bottle of liquor in her cup holder, the outlet reported.

While the warrant was obtained, the results of the tests could take weeks to arrive, according to TMZ.

Police “were hesitant to do any tests on her at first, as she was clearly in no condition to undergo BAC checks and anything else they might want to administer,” TMZ said in another report.

Heche remains hospitalized due to the burn wounds she received in the fire that ensued after her vehicle slammed into the residence.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. when the Emmy Award-winning actress’ blue Mini Cooper Clubman sped off the road at a T-shaped intersection and struck the home located in Mar Vista, according to LAPD officer Tony Im, KTLA reported.

Around 60 firefighters had to work for more than an hour to extinguish the inferno that began after the collision, the Los Angeles Fire Department said, according to KTLA.

The Daily Mail reported that Heche battled for life in the burning vehicle amid high temperatures for around 30 minutes until she was rescued by the firefighters.

The actress was captured on camera writhing in pain as she was put on a stretcher and hurried to a local hospital.

“Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, an associate of Heche’s, told KTLA on Sunday.

Lynne Bernstein, a neighbor of Lynne Mishele, whose home Heche slammed into with her vehicle, told PEOPLE that Mishele “was extremely fortunate” to survive the ordeal with no injuries.

“So were the dogs and her turtle,” Bernstein added.

An “entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities and all household items” Mishele owned was lost due to the accident, said the landlords of the home, John and Jennifer Durand, who organized a GoFundMe for the tenant.

The fundraiser has already gathered $70,098 of its $100,000 goal.

“We’re told at the very least, the LAPD will refer the case to the L.A. City Attorney for possible hit-and-run charges,” TMZ’s report said. “As we reported, after slamming into a garage she took off and eventually drove her car into a nearby house. She may have also struck other objects before coming to a stop.”

