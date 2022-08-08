Share
News
Lifestyle

LAPD Secures Warrant to Draw Anne Heche's Blood, Test for Intoxicants: Report

 By Andrew Jose  August 8, 2022 at 10:58am
Share

Police in Los Angeles have reportedly secured a warrant to test actress Anne Heche’s blood for drugs or alcohol, sources familiar told TMZ.

Sources with the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ that police believe Heche was intoxicated when she crashed her vehicle Friday into a home in Los Angeles.

A photo of Anne before her accident accessed by TMZ showed that the actress had a bottle of liquor in her cup holder, the outlet reported.

While the warrant was obtained, the results of the tests could take weeks to arrive, according to TMZ.

Police “were hesitant to do any tests on her at first, as she was clearly in no condition to undergo BAC checks and anything else they might want to administer,” TMZ said in another report.

Trending:
China Won't Like What Just Decided to Take an Extended Stay Around Taiwan

Heche remains hospitalized due to the burn wounds she received in the fire that ensued after her vehicle slammed into the residence.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. when the Emmy Award-winning actress’ blue Mini Cooper Clubman sped off the road at a T-shaped intersection and struck the home located in Mar Vista, according to LAPD officer Tony Im, KTLA reported.

Will Anne Heche face serious charges?

Around 60 firefighters had to work for more than an hour to extinguish the inferno that began after the collision, the Los Angeles Fire Department said, according to KTLA.

The Daily Mail reported that Heche battled for life in the burning vehicle amid high temperatures for around 30 minutes until she was rescued by the firefighters.

The actress was captured on camera writhing in pain as she was put on a stretcher and hurried to a local hospital.

“Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, an associate of Heche’s, told KTLA on Sunday.

Lynne Bernstein, a neighbor of Lynne Mishele, whose home Heche slammed into with her vehicle, told PEOPLE that Mishele “was extremely fortunate” to survive the ordeal with no injuries.

Related:
Alcohol-Fueled Anne Heche Recording Uploaded Just Hours Before Her Fiery Crash

“So were the dogs and her turtle,” Bernstein added.

An “entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities and all household items” Mishele owned was lost due to the accident, said the landlords of the home, John and Jennifer Durand, who organized a GoFundMe for the tenant.

The fundraiser has already gathered $70,098 of its $100,000 goal.

“We’re told at the very least, the LAPD will refer the case to the L.A. City Attorney for possible hit-and-run charges,” TMZ’s report said. “As we reported, after slamming into a garage she took off and eventually drove her car into a nearby house. She may have also struck other objects before coming to a stop.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel.
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




LAPD Secures Warrant to Draw Anne Heche's Blood, Test for Intoxicants: Report
Liz Cheney Makes Telling Admission About Working with Democrats Compared to Working with Republicans
Small Town Community Rocked As Men Found Dead 'Execution Style' - Stumped Police Offering Reward
Homeowner Chases Naked, Mud-Covered Robber Through Neighborhood, Then Hunt Takes Unexpected Turn
Caught On Video: Massive Boat Fire Erupts in Lake Union
See more...

Conversation