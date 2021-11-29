'Laptop from Hell' Affirms Joe Biden Is the 'Big Man,' Expected 10% Cut from Deal with Chinese Giant

The New York Post’s October 2020 bombshell report of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop should have upended the presidential election and delivered victory to then-President Donald Trump over Joe Biden.

Because of the corrupt legacy media acting in cahoots with Big Tech, however, the story and the damage it would have inflicted on the Democratic presidential nominee were largely contained.

The New York Post has been publishing excerpts from a forthcoming book that details the information gleaned from the notorious laptop.

The latest passage from “Laptop from Hell” by Post columnist Miranda Devine focuses on Joe and Hunter Biden’s involvement in a business deal with a Chinese company that was closely tied to the Chinese Communist Party from which the family expected to profit handsomely.

It affirms earlier reports that our current president was “the Big Guy” implicated in the emails found on his son’s laptop and that he was expecting a 10 percent cut from the deal.

The excerpt published Monday begins May 2, 2017, in the bar of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where Hunter, his Uncle Jim (Joe Biden’s younger brother) and new business partner Tony Bobulinski sit waiting for Joe Biden to show up. The purpose of the meeting is for Joe Biden to “vet” Bobulinski, a third-generation Navy veteran and Democratic donor.

Hunter Biden tells Bobulinski, “We will not go into any detail about the business. I just want my dad to be comfortable with you.”

The Bidens never want Joe to know the intimate details of any deal, according to the excerpt.

In fact, when Bobulinski asks Jim Biden the next day if he’s worried that they may get caught in any of their influence-peddling schemes, he says he’s not because Joe Biden never knows the details and thus can maintain “plausible deniability.”

Joe Biden shows up and after speaking with Bobulinski, says that he trusts him.

Devine writes that this was a “crucial meeting because for the first time, an outsider would see the extent to which Joe was involved in Hunter and Jim’s international business. Joe was the final decision-maker. Nothing important was done without his agreement.”

The deal under consideration was a joint venture with CEFC China Energy. Its founder and CEO, Ye Jianming, would own 50 percent and the Bidens would split the other 50 percent.

On May 15, 2017, Bobulinski incorporated SinoHawk Holdings LLC, which, according to Devine, “would be a global investment firm seeded with $10 million of Chinese money that would buy projects in the US and around the world ‘in global and/or domestic infrastructure, energy, financial services and other strategic sectors,’ said the contract he had drawn up.”

The Bidens’ 50 percent would be owned by Oneida Holdings LLC, a new corporation.

On May 13, 2017, business partner James Gilliar sent an email to those involved that set out the percentages each would receive from the venture, according to the excerpt.

“The equity will be distributed as follows,” Gilliar wrote.

“20 H [Hunter]

“20 RW [Biden family friend Rob Walker]

“20 JG [Gilliar]

“20 TB [Bobulinski]

“10 Jim [Biden]

“10 held by H for the big guy.”

According to Devine, on May 20, 2017, Gilliar sent Bobulinski a WhatsApp message that said, “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid.”

Bobulinski replied: “OK they should be paranoid about things.”

May 20, 2017 text exchange obtained by #FoxNews – Tony Bobulinski is warned by business partner James Gilliar “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid”, which I’m told is a reference to Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/TB0UlEfOg0 — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) October 22, 2020

After the Post’s initial stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020, Bobulinski issued a statement in which he confirmed the information that had been reported.

In one of the biggest bombshells, Bobulinski acknowledged that “the big guy” said to be receiving a 10 percent share of future earnings in a deal with the now-bankrupt Chinese energy company was indeed Joe Biden.

He also disclosed that the person identified by the initials “JB,” who was also set to receive a 10 percent stake in the venture, was Biden’s brother Jim.

The latest “Laptop from Hell” excerpt makes two things clear.

Do you think knowledge of this story by more Americans would have changed the results of the 2020 election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (1343 Votes) No: 5% (65 Votes)

First, it plainly demonstrates that all parties involved understood the impropriety of the former vice president of the United States taking part in these shady business deals. They knew his participation must be kept quiet.

Second, it shows that Hunter Biden was well aware that access to his influential father was the sole reason people wanted to do business with him.

The most significant takeaway from all of these revelations is that Biden was not only aware of his son’s business activities but that he was actively involved and was benefiting financially. How many times has Biden denied that he and his son ever discussed business?

One could argue that in May 2017, Biden had left office and was no longer subject to the same code of ethics. However, on the day Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, Biden became the front-runner in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Foreign governments tried to buy future influence with the man who stood a more than reasonable chance of becoming the next U.S. president.

Has President Biden been compromised by his business dealings with China, and perhaps other countries, and does he represent a counterintelligence risk to the United States? Does this explain his softness on China?

It’s too bad the majority of voters were denied access to this information prior to the election by Big Tech titans and the complicit establishment media.

And for those who knew about it, reassured themselves that it was Russian disinformation and voted for Biden anyway, shame on you.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.