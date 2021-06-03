Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald and a Fox News contributor, refuted rumors on Thursday that Trump supposedly plans to return to office in August.

“As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August. Maybe there’s something I don’t know,” Lara Trump said on the Fox News program “Fox & Friends.”

“As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August. Maybe there’s something I don’t know” — Lara Trump pic.twitter.com/7AUI8HfsmP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2021

Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade had asked, “What about this story that President Trump is thinking that he is going to be placed into office in August? Is that true? Has he mentioned that to you? Because I think 24 hours a day, other networks are running with that story.”

“Well, I think you should take a look at who those networks are and who is pushing that story out,” Lara Trump answered.

“I think that that is a lot of folks getting a little worked up about something just because maybe there wasn’t enough pushback, you know, from the Republican side,” Lara Trump added.

“No, I have not heard any plans for Donald Trump to be installed in the White House in August,” she concluded.

Kilmeade responded, “You just blew up all their programming for the next 72 hours.”

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman had claimed via Twitter that Trump believed he would be “reinstated” in a matter of months.

“Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August,” she tweeted, adding the parenthetical: “(no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information).”

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

The rumors followed comments by lawyer Sidney Powell, who told a Texas audience last week that Trump should be reinstated due to “abject fraud and obtaining a coup of the United States of America.”

Sidney Powell states that Trump should simply be reinstated and that a new inauguration day be set due to “abject fraud and obtaining a coup of the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/F3tfSvg8dG — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 30, 2021

Lara Trump may run for office before her father-in-law decides whether to make another run for the White House. A December poll put her at the top of a list of potential U.S. Senate candidates in North Carolina, and she has refused to rule out a campaign.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina has already announced that he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

Lara Trump spoke about a possible candidacy in December on the Fox News show “Watters’ World.” Host Jesse Watters asked if comments she made should be interpreted as a lack of interest in running for the Senate.

“Well, who said that? I never said never. No. Look, I would love to represent my home state and I think that it’s a really incredible thing to be in these polls,” she said.

“There’s a big decision at hand and I haven’t yet decided. I would love to do it, but we’ll see what happens,” Lara Trump added.

