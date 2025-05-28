Lara Trump Sets the Record Straight After Jake Tapper Said He Apologized to Her for Infamous Interview Incident

CNN anchor Jake Tapper is trying to make amends with Lara Trump as he pushes his newest book, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” about former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline ahead of the 2024 election.

Tapper — for years during Biden‘s term — tried to say the former president was fit for office and that conservatives were unjustly attacking his cognitive abilities.

In one famous exchange with Lara Trump from 2020, Tapper tried to explain away Biden’s worsening state as a stuttering problem, pushing back on President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law bringing to light what everyone now accepts as fact.

Of course, Tapper has now changed his tone, trying to appear as the voice of reason despite perpetuating the cover-up he is now writing about.

In a clip from “The Ingraham Angle,” posted to the Fox News YouTube channel Tuesday, Lara Trump told Laura Ingraham that Tapper has apologized, but asked what that is really worth now that the damage has been done.

After playing the famous exchange between Trump and Tapper, and Tapper telling British journalist Piers Morgan on Monday that he had apologized to Trump, Ingraham asked, “When did that apology come, and if you don’t mind sharing with us, what did he say?”

Trump said Tapper called her two months ago. “He said, ‘I have this book coming out and I know everybody’s saying that I should apologize to you. I plan, whenever the book comes out to go on TV and I will say you were right and I was wrong.’ And I guess to Jake’s credit, he did that.”

Trump then commented on the bigger picture when it came to the Biden presidency and Tapper’s previous remarks, along with the left bending over backwards to cover for his clear decline.

“The overarching thing here, though, is that the damage is done, right? We were so close to something so dangerous happening to this country,” Trump said, referring to Biden’s decision to drop out from the 2024 presidential election.

She said that since Tapper played a role in the cover-up, the apology “feels a little bit too late to me.”

Ingraham asked if Tapper or anyone else would be owning up to any of this if the debate that day in June had gone differently.

The answer, of course, is no.

Tapper, the legacy media, and the Democrats would have covered for Biden harder than ever had the debate against President Trump gone better.

The cover-up would continue, and Americans would be left paying whatever disastrous price came next.

Tapper’s reputation is not going to be saved from this book or this apology.

He played a role in the cover-up, and now he wants to make money off it.

That’s the only reason he apologized.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.