Lara Trump Shares Update on Trump Family as Rumors of Rift Swirl

Lara Trump sought to put to rest rumors that there is a rift in the former first family after Ivanka Trump chose separate legal representation in a suit being brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

James filed a lawsuit in September alleging the former President Donald Trump, along with his three oldest children, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, inflated Trump Organization and related companies’ property values in order to obtain cheaper loans.

The AG wants $250 million in damages and the Trumps named in the suit barred from doing business in New York.

Forbes reported that last fall Don Jr. and Eric hired attorneys Clifford Robert and Michael Farina to represent them in the case and soon thereafter the lawyers informed the court they they would be representing Ivanka, as well.

However on March 6, another attorney representing Ivanka wrote to the judge asking him to delay the trial.

In the letter he stated, “The complaint does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed or certified any of her father’s financial statements. The complaint affirmatively alleges that other individuals were responsible for those tasks.”

In other words, the lawyer was signaling the defense Ivanka would be offering would likely be different than her brothers.

Then last week, Bennet Moskowitz informed the court that he was replacing Ivanka’s counsel in the case and that Robert and Farina would no longer be involved in her defense.

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric, told the U.K. Daily Mail regarding Ivanka’s decision, “I think people are trying to make that a bigger deal than it really is.”

“It’s not common to have to go through all this stuff that my husband and his siblings go through,” she added. “They’ve had a series of different attorneys throughout this entire process and it just so happened that Ivanka felt closer to one, gravitated towards that [one].”

“She [may have] said, ‘I’m going to have this person directly for me,’ but [the attorneys] all work as a team. I think that got lost in the story,” Lara said.

The Daily Mail asked Lara if she and Ivanka ever get together, since they both live in southeast Florida.

“We do,” Lara responded.

While Lara is involved with former President Donald Trump’s re-election efforts, Ivanka has made it clear that she has no plans to be.

Following his candidacy announcement in November, she put out a statement saying, “I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”

She added: “I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

Ivanka was active during the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns and she and her husband Jared Kushner served as senior advisors in the Trump White House.

Palace intrigue and rumors are part and parcel of the political life.

It appears mainly what is going on in Ivanka’s legal representation decision is wanting to have a lawyer solely focused on her defense, which will likely be different than her father’s or brothers’.

There’s no need to read a family rift into it.

