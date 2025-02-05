Lara Trump Signs Deal with Fox News

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, signed a deal with Fox News to host a new weekend prime-time show, the company announced Wednesday.

“My View with Lara Trump” will premiere Feb. 22 and will air on Saturdays for one hour starting at 9 p.m. ET, according to an announcement from Fox News.

“I’m thrilled to bring my voice back to FOX News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great,” Trump said in the announcement.

“As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future,” she added.

Lara Trump is the wife of Eric Trump, the commander-in-chief’s second oldest son.

Fox News described “My View with Lara Trump” as a program that will “focus on the return of common sense to all corners of American life as the country ushers in a new era of practicality.”

The show will involve “big picture analysis and interviews with thought leaders” about the headlines of the day.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott lauded the network’s newest host in the announcement.

“A gifted communicator who knows how to connect to the viewers, successful entrepreneur and working mother, Lara’s innate understanding of the American public and today’s political landscape will be a compelling addition to our weekend lineup,” Scott said.

As “My View with Lara Trump” takes the Saturday evening slot, “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade” will be moved to Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Trump recently served as the co-chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

Fox News said that she “played a pivotal role in the re-election of President Donald Trump as well as Republicans regaining control of the Senate and maintaining a House majority.”

She also served as an adviser for the Trump campaign in 2020 and was active on the campaign trail during the 2016 race.

Trump has also hosted her own web show called “The Right View” for the past five years.

Before the job offer with Fox News, Lara Trump was publicly floated as a possible choice to serve in the Senate after Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced he would resign his Florida seat to become the nation’s top diplomat.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ultimately appointed Ashley Moody, the now-former attorney general of Florida, to take Rubio’s position in the Senate.

He also named James Uthmeier, his chief of staff, to serve as the next Florida attorney general.

