Lara Trump Tears into 'The View' Over Their 'Glaring' Biden Hypocrisy

On Friday, “Fox & Friends” hosted President Donald Trump 2020 campaign adviser and daughter in-law Lara Trump to discuss “The View” co-hosts’ hypocrisy over Hunter Biden.

Trump was referring to a segment from Thursday’s edition of “The View” in which Joe and Jill Biden told the hosts that the allegations about their son’s involvement with controversial Ukraine energy company, Burisma Holdings, were wrong and that their kids should be left out of the political spotlight.

Trump took particular issue with the way that “The View” co-hosts appeared to coddle the Bidens when the topic of Hunter was broached.

Given that even the biggest Biden supporters would likely admit that the Ukraine controversy isn’t the best look, Trump’s criticisms weren’t completely unfounded.

“Of course, you expect them to defend him. I just think the hypocrisy is glaring here, and people can see that for what it is,” Trump said.

TRENDING: Sen. Barrasso: Blood Drained from Schiff’s Face as Trump Counsel Played Damning Clip

“The View” co-hosts, including Joy Behar, offered no pushback or critique when the Bidens defended their son on Thursday.

Behar even outright called President Donald Trump’s criticisms of Hunter Biden “lying” as she tried to stir the pot.

“People really wanted to see you get mad when [President] Trump started lying about Hunter — and saying things about Hunter. I don’t know that you got mad enough,” Behar said to Joe Biden.

Joe Biden on attacks on Hunter: “It is hurtful, particularly when guys like Lindsey Graham, who is a friend of mine, do these things.”@JoyVBehar: “He’s still a friend?” Biden: “… presidents can’t hold grudges, you gotta heal.” https://t.co/IjijxEYjU7 pic.twitter.com/PwoVVlrIyy — The View (@TheView) February 13, 2020

“What they’re suggesting [is] that the kid should be left out of [politics],” Trump said. “None of us, in our family have been left out of anything, and if anything, it’s been quite the opposite.”

At the very least, when it comes to “The View,” Trump does appear to have a point.

When actor Robert De Niro appeared on “The View” in December, he took shots at Donald Trump’s children. Curiously, there were no calls from the show’s co-hosts for Trump to “get mad” and defend his children.

“I don’t want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what these kids did, I wouldn’t want to be related to them,” De Niro said. “I would disown them. I’d have a serious talk with them — I’d have a serious talk with them.”

RELATED: Government Watchdog: There's 'Strong Evidence of Criminal Misconduct' by Hunter Biden

De Niro might have been able to get away with putting the Trump kids on blast on “The View” in December, but Trump decided she was tired of the constant slander.

Trump defended the integrity of her family and pointed out that Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals began only after his father stepped into the role as VP.

“You saw that [Hunter Biden] got into international business and these foreign deals when his dad was vice president, yet we are constantly hit on our side. People are constantly making up things and saying that we’ve done something wrong … none of us have done anything wrong,” Trump said.

Joe Biden still has plenty to worry about, even if the media wants to dismiss the concerns about Hunter Biden. The former vice president has had a pair of particularly poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire as he seeks to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.