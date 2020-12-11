If you were looking for a reason to avoid Ben & Jerry’s ice cream on the shelf during your next grocery shopping outing, the company has just given you one.

The ice cream maker announced a partnership with anti-police activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Thursday for a vegan ice cream called “Change the Whirled.” Kaepernick wants to “defund and abolish the police” in your community and others, and he hopes the corporation will assist him in that mission.

Kaepernick issued a statement on the vegan ice cream which will bear his name and face, according to Fox News.

“I’m honored to partner with Ben & Jerry’s on Change the Whirled,” he said. “Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities. My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free.”

The woke people who run marketing for the company want you to know they admire the anti-American activist, and they are not shy about heaping praise on him.

In a media release on the company website, Ben & Jerry’s, which is owned by the global corporation Unilever, laid it on pretty thick.

“Sometimes things make perfect sense, and when they come together it’s like, what took so long? In retrospect, combining Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie to make Half Baked feels like a real no brainer, right?” the company wrote.

“Well, we feel the same way about Change the Whirled, our new flavor partnership with Colin Kaepernick to benefit Know Your Rights Camp. We both care deeply about and focus much of our time and energy on advancing issues of social and racial justice,” Ben & Jerry’s said.

“We both think ice cream creates joy and is a great way to bring people together. And we both are clearly talented enough to start at quarterback right this second for any professional football team.”

Ben & Jerry’s also posted about the new flavor on Twitter.

We’re proud to partner with @Kaepernick7 and @yourrightscamp as they work to empower Black and Brown people. Learn more: https://t.co/adBs1nCJmc pic.twitter.com/vKN7o41GRX — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) December 11, 2020

The ice cream company’s CEO took the Kaepernick praise to an entirely different level in a news release obtained by Fox News.

“Colin Kaepernick and his Know Your Rights Camp is the perfect partner for Ben & Jerry’s to continue to advance our work on issues of racial justice,” CEO Matthew McCarthy said.

“Ben & Jerry’s is proud to diversify our flavor portfolio by honoring Kaepernick with a full-time flavor. We deeply respect how Colin uses his voice to protest racism, white supremacy and police violence through the belief that ‘love is at the root of our resistance.’ We have tremendous hope in what we can accomplish together.”

The Know Your Rights Campaign states its mission clearly on its website.

“Our mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders,” the campaign says.

The campaign’s mission sounds equal parts angry and predicated on the false premise that the civilized world is out to oppress minority Americans.

Kaepernick of course caught his career’s second wind when he began kneeling for the national anthem during the 2016 season — the same season, coincidentally, that he lost his starting spot while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

He’s now aligned with the neo-Marxist Black Lives Matter political movement, so the militant tone of his campaign isn’t at all surprising.

In recent months, Kaepernick is perhaps best now known for saying things such as this:

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2020

Apparently Ben & Jerry’s was chomping at the bit to get involved with that sentiment. It will be interesting to see how the market responds to the leftist corporate activism from a company that makes ice cream. Who doesn’t like their delicious goodness with a side of divisive racial politics?

The anti-police activist also tweeted about the new ice cream.

“I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice! Today, we’re excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021! 100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry’s,” he wrote.

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice! Today, we’re excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021! 100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry’s pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

The vegan “Change the Whirled” ice cream will be available at grocery stores next year.

