Share
News
The exterior of the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. is shown, after a tank containing hazardous liquid imploded Tuesday in Longview, Washington.
The exterior of the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. is shown, after a tank containing hazardous liquid imploded Tuesday in Longview, Washington. (Claire Rush / AP)

Large Emergency Response Underway as Major Chemical Rupture Rocks Washington Plant

 By Joe Saunders  May 26, 2026 at 3:39pm
Share

At least nine people were injured and an unknown number were killed Tuesday when a chemical tank ruptured in Washington state.

The incident began about about 7:15 a.m. (10:15 Eastern time) in Longview, in southwestern Washington’s Cowlitz County, according to ABC News.

Injuries — including chemical burns — ranged from minor to critical, a Cowlitz County fire official said. An unknown number of individuals remain missing.

KOMO-TV in Seattle reported that officials said there was no immediate danger to the public, but that residents were being asked to avoid the area while emergency responders do their work.

The station identified the plant as Nippon Dynawave Packaging, a pulp and paper mill and liquid packaging facility.

It involved an 80,000-gallon tank holding a substance known as “white liquor,” and used in manufacturing paper.

The plant is on the Washington state side of the Columbia River, which forms the border between Washington and Oregon. It employs about 1,000 workers, according to ABC, but it was unclear how many were on the property at the time of the rupture.

At least some of those injured were taken to Portland, Oregon, medical facilities.

At a news briefing, according to KOMO, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein said the cause of the rupture was unknown, but that rescue crews had more pressing matters to deal with.

“We’re dealing with life safety concerns and incident stabilization at this point,” he said, the station reported. “That will come in the hours and days to come.”

Related:
BREAKING VIDEO: Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Massive Explosion After Catastrophic Failure at Cape Canaveral

An unknown number of potential victims were missing, Goldstein said at the news briefing.

The wording used to describe the event changed as the day went on. According to ABC, officials “initially referred to the incident as a chemical explosion and then an implosion, before referring to it as a rupture.”

Regardless of the wording, Longview Fire Battalion Chief Mike Gorsuch called the situation a “mass casualty scene,” according to CBS News.

“The incident is stable, but is in the recovery phase,” he said, according to ABC.

“Recovery efforts remain underway at the facility.”

More specific information about injuries and deaths is being withheld pending notification of families, KOMO reported.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Fool Around, Find Out - Trump Cutting NATO's Access to Massive Amount of US Weapon Systems
Large Emergency Response Underway as Major Chemical Rupture Rocks Washington Plant
Watch: Trump Sums Up Memorial Day Better and Quicker Than Any President in Living Memory - Just 9 Words
Newsom Helped Import Immigrants Specifically 'Living With HIV' to Apply for Asylum - Most Were Accepted
UK Cops Handcuffed Dying Stabbing Victim for Racially Insulting Sikh Who Allegedly Stabbed Him
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation