Large Explosion Near Texas Airport Triggers Major Emergency Response

A fire and explosion inside the maintenance center of the El Paso transit facility left two people in critical condition on Tuesday.

Over 100 firefighters and 48 units responded to the fire, according to KTSM.

Deputy Fire Chief Robert Arvizu said the fire and explosion erupted just after 1 p.m. at an indoor maintenance area at the Sun Metro Operations Center.

The cause of the fire was not known.

Seven people were injured in the fire. Of the four who were hospitalized, two were listed in critical condition.

One Sun Metro employee, German Garcia sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition in a burn unit at a Phoenix hospital, said Daphne Flores, who indicated she was a friend of the family, according to the El Paso Times.

“Today has been both a miracle and a devastating day. Our beloved German, a devoted family man, was tragically caught in the Sun Metro fire and has suffered life-threatening injuries. He is currently receiving critical care in Phoenix, AZ, where he will need to remain for an extended period as he fights to recover,” Flores wrote on a GoFundMe for Garcia’s family.

🚨#BREAKING: Massive Vehicle Explosion at Sun Metro Operations Center on Montana Ave in East El Paso Leaves Four Injured, One Seriously; Montana Ave Closed from Wedgewood to Yarbrough as 45 Fire Units Respond pic.twitter.com/JeUSdVqSAR — The Veritas Report (@veritasalerts) February 11, 2025

“During this unimaginable time, his family is facing not only emotional distress but also the overwhelming financial burden of medical expenses, travel, and daily needs. We are reaching out to our community, friends, and anyone willing to help support them through this hardship,” she wrote.

Due to the incident, El Paso’s bus system is running on a reduced schedule.

“We understand that the public and the media have many questions, and we are committed to providing answers,” Sun Metro Director Anthony Dekeyzer said, according to KTSM.

“However, at this time, we ask for patience as we focus on supporting our staff and stabilizing operations,” he said.

Explosion rocks El Paso as fire causes black smoke near airport

https://t.co/KmA8CTYhnP — Troy Kimmel (@troykimmelwx) February 11, 2025



The fire and explosion prompted evacuations on Tuesday, according to KFOX-TV.

KFOX reported that a second injured person was in a Phoenix burn unit, but the individual’s name was not released.

The El Paso Fire Department is investigating the fire’s cause.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, their families, and everyone affected by this devastating incident,” El Paso Mayor Renard Johnsons said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.