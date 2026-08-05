'Large Jewish Dem Donors' to Back Republican Mike Rogers After El-Sayed Wins Dem Primary: Report

Republicans suddenly love their chances to flip a Michigan Senate seat in the 2026 midterm elections.

An honest survey of the political landscape, however, should inspire more caution.

With that in mind, Matthew Kassel of the Jewish Insider reported Wednesday morning on the social media platform X that “several large Jewish Dem donors” will throw their support behind Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers in the wake of Tuesday’s Democratic primary victory by far-left candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

“A Democratic fundraiser in Michigan tells me it is ‘absolutely certain’ that ‘several large Jewish Dem donors’ will be backing Rogers. ‘I would guarantee there will be fundraisers for him hosted by high-profile Jewish Dems,'” Kassel wrote.

A Democratic fundraiser in Michigan tells me it is “absolutely certain” that “several large Jewish Dem donors” will be backing Rogers. “I would guarantee there will be fundraisers for him hosted by high-profile Jewish Dems” https://t.co/gsy57VILk2 — Matthew Kassel (@matthewkassel) August 5, 2026

El-Sayed had the backing of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, two socialist stalwarts.

Will Mike Rogers win this race? Yes No

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According to CNN, with 99 percent of the vote counted as of Wednesday morning, El-Sayed held a narrow lead of 48.5 percent to 47.5 percent over Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan, the Democrat establishment’s preferred candidate.

Meanwhile, on his social media platform Truth Social, President Donald Trump celebrated El-Sayed’s victory.

“Great news for the Republican Party. El-Sayed, a Communist loser who hates Jews and Israel, is the projected winner in his race with the Socialist. As usual, the Polls were way off on this one. She was not expected to do nearly as well as she did. Now, the Dumocrats crazy policies will only get worse!” the president wrote.

🚨 Trump: A communist who hates Jews and Israel is now projected to win his race. Polls were wrong again – Democrat policies are about to get even worse!

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

“Great news for the Republican Party. El-Sayed, a Communist loser who hates Jews and… pic.twitter.com/rbnWYl2PWY — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 5, 2026

Indeed, conventional wisdom holds that Stevens would have outperformed El-Sayed in a statewide general election against Rogers. Trump clearly believes that.

In fact, Republicans generally view the progressive and socialist insurgency within the Democratic Party as a boon to the GOP.

For instance, when three socialist candidates endorsed by Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City swept their House primaries in June, congressional Republicans did not fret. Instead, they mocked House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, who had endorsed the party’s establishment candidates.

Republicans, however, should follow the example of those “large Jewish Dem donors” and take these developments seriously.

For one thing, Rogers hardly excites the GOP base. In fact, some of us are old enough to remember 2024, when the House Armed Services Committee chairman was widely regarded as a deep-state tool who worked alongside other RINOs to frustrate the noble efforts of the House Freedom Caucus.

Secondly, the progressive/socialist momentum feels real. It has spread to states beyond New York and heavily Muslim Michigan. Democrat voters embrace it.

In short, do Baby Boomers really understand what socialism means in the minds of Americans born after the Cold War?

Finally, Republicans should not underestimate the strength of the dissident right, including longtime conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Those individuals, and others, have split with Trump and the GOP over multiple issues, including the Iran War.

In fact, leftist podcaster Briahna Joy Gray predicted in May that many leftists would support Carlson over Ocasio-Cortez.

Would members of the dissident right either refrain from voting or perhaps even support El-Sayed over Rogers?

Either way, those “large Jewish Dem donors” have the right idea in not taking any chances if they hope to prevent the progressive upstart’s election in November.

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