A “Queers for Palestine” protest in New York City on Monday featured confused, wannabe victims who showcased profound human folly.

Without a hint of irony, protesters held signs such as “Gays 4 Gaza Ceasefire Now” and “Queers For Liberated Palestine.”

Meanwhile, according to the London-based pro-LGBT group Human Dignity Trust, those same “gays” and “queers” could face up to 10 years in prison if they ever found their way to Gaza — assuming they were men.

“Palestine criminalises same-sex sexual activity between men,” Human Dignity Trust noted on its website.

“Sentences include a maximum penalty of ten years’ imprisonment. There is little evidence of the law being enforced in recent years, however LGBT people are regularly subjected to discrimination and violence.”

That minor detail did not deter New York City’s “Queers for Palestine” protesters. Nor did it prevent them from combining the objects of their protest in various nonsensical ways.

For instance, in a one-minute clip uploaded Monday to the social media platform X, a young black man declared that “Palestinian liberation IS black liberation.” If he ever explained what exactly that meant, the video did not show it.

Next, an older female bystander spoke to the camera operator.

“I know that a lot of these people have good hearts,” she said rather optimistically. “But they’re like, riding this wave that is not based on the facts of the history of the region. And it breaks my heart.”

As the woman spoke, protesters marched past. Each one wore the cloth mask of the COVID cult.

Finally, a group of people holding the “Queers for Liberated Palestine” sign began shouting a rhymed protest.

“Queer rights, trans rights, we say no to genocide!” they chanted through their cloth masks.

An X user using the name Brennan Stultz uploaded the clip.

“Queers For Palestine march today in NYC. This footage is from this evening and taken by me. Feel free to share. Side note, what a shame what we’ve all become. Peace to all!” Stultz tweeted.

WARNING: The following video contains language some readers might find offensive.

Queers For Palestine march today in NYC. This footage is from this evening and taken by me. Feel free to share. Side note, what a shame what we’ve all become. Peace to all! pic.twitter.com/PfYUQPFoTS — Brennan Stultz (@theinkbubble) October 24, 2023

Stultz also posed a 16-second clip of the rally side-by-side with a still photo.

In this shorter clip, the same young black man who spoke of “black liberation” led the protesters in standard pro-Palestinian chants such as “Free, free Palestine!” and “Intifada Revolution!”

The Queers For Palestine march was interesting and I have a lot of footage. I’ll drop it here and on TikTok soon. pic.twitter.com/6k6Rwt1J2d — Brennan Stultz (@theinkbubble) October 24, 2023

Such protests defy belief. In fact, the very notion of a sympathetic alliance between “Queers” and “Palestine” makes one wonder if the human capacity for self-delusion knows any bounds.

The traditional Muslim world, of course, has no tolerance for homosexual behavior.

Recall, for instance, former Iranian President Mamoud Ahmadinejad’s 2007 speech at Columbia University, wherein he denied Iranian homosexuals’ existence.

“In Iran, we don’t have homosexuals like in your country. We don’t have that in our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, in many cases, Muslims in the U.S. have openly resisted so-called LGBT “pride.” In at least one recent instance, Muslim and Christian parents united in opposition to so-called “pride” month.

One wonders, therefore, what could possibly induce LGBT protesters to think that Palestinians would reciprocate their support?

The most basic answer, of course, is in the very nature of leftist protest itself.

Whether marching for Palestine, Black Lives Matter, LGBT “rights” or whatever the cause du jour happens to be, leftists see the world through a dichotomous Marxist narrative that sorts all human beings into either an “oppressor” or an “oppressed” category.

In short, Marxism’s sheer simplicity appeals to confused minds for whom even the slightest nuance threatens the certitude they crave.

Thus, in addition to its head-scratching incongruities, the “Queers for Palestine” march has tragic elements. After all, to show solidarity with people who make no secret of hating you must involve deep psychological complexities.

Indeed, what would it take to unite with such people solely on the basis of a presumed shared “oppression”? One can only imagine how desperately a person must want to escape his or her own individual existence to even dream of finding unity on such grounds.

