A tumultuous lead up to Election Day 2020 is looking like it might bring only more tumult with some breaking news out of a key battleground state.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Ben Brasch, the vote count in Fulton County, Georgia, has hit a major snag.

“We won’t have the vote count we expected tonight in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and a tenth of all Georgians,” Brasch tweeted, citing unnamed officials. “Absentee-by-mail processing at State Farm Arena was delayed 4 hours because a water pipe burst in a room. Officials say no ballots were damaged.”

Officials: We won’t have the vote count we expected tonight in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and a tenth of all Georgians. Absentee-by-mail processing at State Farm Arena was delayed 4 hours because a water pipe burst in a room. Officials say no ballots were damaged. @ajc #gapol — Ben Brasch (@ben_brasch) November 4, 2020

Brasch provided more details on Twitter, including one potentially catastrophic tidbit.

“Fulton has scanned 86,191 of the 130,517 absentee-by-mail ballots received, which doesn’t include the ballots received in today’s mail,” he said, again citing election officials.

But perhaps the most alarming note from Brasch is when those ballots might officially be counted.

“One board member thinks we won’t have results until Friday,” he said.

Fulton has scanned 86,191 of the 130,517 absentee-by-mail ballots received, which doesn’t include the ballots received in today’s mail, elections officials said. One board member thinks we won’t have results until Friday. — Ben Brasch (@ben_brasch) November 4, 2020

Given the consternation from all sides regarding the election, the legitimacy of votes and the timeliness of it all, not having votes counted in a critical county until Friday could lead to sheer chaos.

Finally, Brasch noted that there was a large discrepancy between Fulton residents who had voted and how many were expected.

As of 5 p.m., 14,152 Fulton residents have voted today, with 598 provisional ballots cast. Fulton elections head Richard Barron has been talking about roughly 150K-170K voting today. That’s a big difference. — Ben Brasch (@ben_brasch) November 4, 2020

