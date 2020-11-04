Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Largest County in Battleground State Sees Election Results Delayed, Possibly Until Friday

×
By Bryan Chai
Published November 3, 2020 at 6:07pm
P Share Print

A tumultuous lead up to Election Day 2020 is looking like it might bring only more tumult with some breaking news out of a key battleground state.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Ben Brasch, the vote count in Fulton County, Georgia, has hit a major snag.

“We won’t have the vote count we expected tonight in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and a tenth of all Georgians,” Brasch tweeted, citing unnamed officials. “Absentee-by-mail processing at State Farm Arena was delayed 4 hours because a water pipe burst in a room. Officials say no ballots were damaged.”

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

Brasch provided more details on Twitter, including one potentially catastrophic tidbit.

“Fulton has scanned 86,191 of the 130,517 absentee-by-mail ballots received, which doesn’t include the ballots received in today’s mail,” he said, again citing election officials.

But perhaps the most alarming note from Brasch is when those ballots might officially be counted.

“One board member thinks we won’t have results until Friday,” he said.

Given the consternation from all sides regarding the election, the legitimacy of votes and the timeliness of it all, not having votes counted in a critical county until Friday could lead to sheer chaos.

Finally, Brasch noted that there was a large discrepancy between Fulton residents who had voted and how many were expected.

RELATED: Glitch Causes Heavily Republican County's Voting Machines To Go Down for Hours

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

Watch live on WesternJournal.comYouTube and Facebook.

You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

You can also help us out by subscribing!

If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Bryan Chai
Deputy Managing Editor, Reporting
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than two years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than two years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech







Florida Called for Trump in Massive Battleground Victory
Largest County in Battleground State Sees Election Results Delayed, Possibly Until Friday
CNN Exit Polls Give Positive Indicators for Trump
Democrats' Early Voting Lead in Florida Appears To Go Up in Smoke in First Hours of Election Day
NFL Star Offers Explanation for Flipping Off Caravan of Trump Supporters on Highway
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×