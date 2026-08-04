'Largest Denaturalization Surge in Recorded History' Underway as Trump Admin Begins Booting Criminal Citizens

The Justice Department is seeking to revoke the American citizenship of 25 naturalized U.S. citizens as it pushes to rid America of criminals.

“Today marks the largest denaturalization surge in recorded history,” Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Civil Division Brett Shumate said in a post on X.

“Every one of these individuals committed crimes incompatible with U.S. citizenship. We are moving at record speed to denaturalize those who sought to deceive the federal government and abuse the naturalization process,” he posted.

Today marks the largest denaturalization surge in recorded history. Every one of these individuals committed crimes incompatible with U.S. citizenship. We are moving at record speed to denaturalize those who sought to deceive the federal government and abuse the naturalization… https://t.co/5p7nBTb35J — Brett Shumate (@AAGShumate) August 3, 2026

The newest cases are among 123 civil denaturalization complaints filed since President Donald Trump began his second term in the White House, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The release said that total is “the most in recorded history.”

Do you support denaturalizing and then deporting naturalized citizens who commit serious crimes? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (57 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The release said that the Immigration and Nationality Act allows for revocation of citizenship “if the naturalization was illegally procured or procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation.”

“U.S. citizenship is one of our nation’s highest privileges, and it must be obtained lawfully and honestly,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

🚨25 complaints filed since July 20, 2026, mark LARGEST denaturalization effort ever “U.S. citizenship is one of our nation’s highest privileges, and it must be obtained lawfully and honestly,” said Acting Attorney General @DAGToddBlanche. “The complaints announced today allege… pic.twitter.com/ek7uHiAooR — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) August 3, 2026

“The complaints announced today allege that these individuals secured naturalization through fraud, concealment, or other unlawful conduct — including by concealing violent crimes, sexual offenses against children, fraudulent identities, and other disqualifying facts,” he said.

“Today’s filings represent the largest coordinated denaturalization effort in Department history, but they are only the beginning. The Justice Department will continue to use every tool available to protect the integrity of the naturalization process and the safety of the American people,” he continued.

Among those the Justice Department wants to remove is Zia Murad Bhatti, 59, who is a native of Pakistan living in Conway, Arkansas.

“Bhatti illegally entered the United States in 1992 using the name Raza Moorad. He was ordered removed, but he did not depart the United States,” the release said.

“Instead, he married a United States citizen and sought permanent resident status, based on the marriage, using the name Zia Murad Bhatti. In naturalization proceedings, he concealed the fact that he used another identity and was ordered removed,” the release said.

Emigdio Sanchez, 62, of South Carolina, lied on his naturalization application, the release said.

The release said that a month before he completed his naturalization forms, he said he had never been arrested or engaged in criminal conduct.

But the month before, he had beaten his wife so severely that she was hospitalized, and he later pleaded guilty to an assault charge.

“Sanchez’s violent assault upon his wife rendered him ineligible to naturalize, and had he disclosed his criminal conduct, that bar would have been apparent. The United States filed a three-count complaint against Mr. Sanchez seeking his denaturalization, including claims that he lacked the good moral character to naturalize and made material misrepresentations to immigration authorities,” the release said.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.