President Joe Biden has lost the ball.

So said Irineo Mujica — an American citizen currently accompanying a massive U.S.-bound caravan of illegal immigrants — in a recent interview.

According to the New York Post, that caravan now includes more than 7,000 people, the largest single group of U.S.-bound migrants since June 2022.

Oscar El Blue of Real America’s Voice News shared a clip of the Mujica interview Monday on X.

“The Biden administration has dropped the ball,” Mujica said in a clear-yet-thick Spanish accent.

When asked if he thought Central and South American countries had weaponized illegal immigration, Mujica agreed that they had. He also knew whom to blame.

“Definitely it’s being weaponized against the United States, against the Joe Biden administration. Joe Biden administration has lost the ball, has lost the power. And America has not been paying attention to what’s happening,” he said.

If The Western Journal launched a podcast, would you subscribe? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

Mujica then explained that every country from Colombia from Mexico actively collaborated to keep the migrants moving northward. At the Darien Gap, which connects Columbia to Panama, Mujica estimated close to 7,000, “and all those people went through.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to send money to those countries.

“Joe Biden gives them money. As an American citizen, I would say do not give Mexico or any of those countries that are completely responsible with immigration, give them zero cents,” Mujica said.

“Joe Biden administration has lost the ball, has lost — does not know what to do with immigration and has been busy on other things and has lost a lot of the power, or hasn’t even called the countries into sitting down and make sure that he finds a way to stop this immigration, this bleeding,” he added.

“He has lost the ball. He’s not doing anything.”

Mujica then described himself as a “human rights defender” who has “never seen it worse.”

Nearly all of Mujica’s criticism focused on the president, but he also blamed other U.S. officials who do not seem to understand that the countries through which migrant caravans pass have deliberately fueled the crisis.

“Joe Biden has lost. I’m completely stunned. How come — where’s the American intelligence? Don’t they know that all the countries are conspiring against the United States to make sure they have this crisis being made so they can charge for that crisis?” he asked.

Mujica cited drug cartels and the Colombian government in particular for turning migrant trafficking into a lucrative business.

Indeed, a collapsing economy in socialist Venezuela has fueled surges of migrants into Central America. By September, a total of 420,000 people had crossed the Darien Gap during this year alone, according to the New York Post.

Still. the U.S. president remains asleep.

“The United States has lost the ball. Definitely. Joe Biden has a lot to learn,” Mujica said.

Biden, in fact, could learn a great deal from his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

“Trump at least knew what to say to make sure that he doesn’t fuel immigration,” Mujica said. “He didn’t lost the ball that all the countries — he didn’t — the United States has lost the respect of all the countries.”

Record numbers of illegal aliens have crossed the border during Biden’s presidency.

In fact, the situation has deteriorated to the point that even Democrats who virtue-signaled about “sanctuary cities” have complained. They have included, for instance, Mayor Eric Adams of New York City and Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois.

Rather than address the crisis, however, federal officials in some places have actively subverted border security measures.

Mujica repeatedly said that Biden has “dropped” or “lost” the ball. In soccer- and baseball-loving Latin America, that saying makes perfect sense.

On the other hand, it also amounts to a euphemism.

After all, a man can only drop or lose a ball so many times without raising suspicion that he might be doing it on purpose.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.