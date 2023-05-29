Share
Commentary

Largest Retailer in America Is Selling Disturbing 'Pride' Clothes for Children and Even Newborns

 By Warner Todd Huston  May 29, 2023 at 4:00pm
Share

Bud Light and Target have taken a lot of flack for their support of the radical transgender agenda, but these two giant corporations are far from the only companies pushing that agenda and America’s biggest retailer is no different than the rest.

America’s biggest retailer, Walmart, has gotten away with keeping its support of the radical LGBT agenda very quiet, but as more people begin to look over what is going on in corporate America, the actions of the Arkansas-based chain have come into focus.

In fact, a look at Walmart’s website showed that the company sells “gay pride” clothing.

The Walmart website shows clothing for babies, toddlers, and young children with slogans including “Choose Equality,” one shirt reading “Some People Are Gay Get Over It,” and various rainbow-emblazoned gear.

Trending:
Conservative House Republicans Threaten to Sink Biden, McCarthy Deal: 'We're Going to Try'


Some of the clothing on Walmart’s website is even for newborns and infants.

Walmart isn’t just placating the radical left with a few stray products on its website, either. The corporation has also spent millions in donations to gay groups that target children.

From its LGBT policies for workers and local communities, to its support of drag shows and so-called “equality,” the company has been working for the gay movement for years.

For instance, the Heritage Foundation found that Walmart has paid for drag shows and gay storytime events in local communities, hosted gay pride parades for kids, and pushed LGBT policies on schools.

Will you boycott Walmart?

Even as Bud Light has lost billions in market share in response to a boycott after its partnership with transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney, and Target is taking heat for its line of “tuck-friendly” children’s clothes and its partnership with a designer who is openly a Satanist, Americans are starting to turn their attention to other companies.

Another case is retailer Khols, which has also started selling “Pride” clothing for infants.

A long list of companies are pushing these anti-child policies. And, unfortunately, they pretty much all do it.

Related:
CNN Finally Admits What We All Knew About US Economy: Is Its Confession Way Too Late?

The troubles being visited upon Target and Bud Light proves that conservatives have the economic power to hold these woke, LGBT-supporting corporations accountable for their donations to groomers who want to target our children.

If Walmart doesn’t watch out, it may just find itself under a boycott of its own. But conservatives need to pay attention to the whole of corporate America. It isn’t just one or two of them.

We shouldn’t take the heat off Bud Light or Target, granted. But we must not assume that these few companies are alone in their support for the far-left agenda.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




MLB Player Blasted After Apologizing to the Woke Mob Live on Camera: 'I Am Truly Sorry'
Parents Furious After Video Captures What Male Disney Employee Was Doing in Shop for Young Girls
Fans Are Livid After Discovering Paragraph That Chick-fil-A Buried on Their Website
Largest Retailer in America Is Selling Disturbing 'Pride' Clothes for Children and Even Newborns
Investors in Target, Bud Light Have Lost Eye-Popping Amount of Money as Result of Epic Marketing Failures
See more...

Conversation