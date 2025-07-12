Largest US Teacher's Union Makes Embarrassing Mistake as It Labels Trump a 'Fascist'

The National Education Association just had its annual convention. Although the resolutions passed were not made public, they have leaked, showing one pretty embarrassing mistake.

Senior Fellow for the American Culture Project Corey A. DeAngelis posted photos to X of the leaked resolutions where President Donald Trump is mentioned… because of course he is.

Teaching the nation’s children to become functioning members of society has everything to do with the current political climate.

That in itself is nonsensical as one would expect a massive teacher’s union to focus on teaching, but in this resolution the NEA can’t even manage to criticize the president without making fools of themselves.

It reads:

“The NEA pledges to defend democracy against Trump’s embrace of fascism by using the term facism in NEA materials to correctly characterize Donald Trump’s program and actions.”

Yep.

A union of teachers made a pretty obvious spelling mistake. It looks even worse given they spell fascism right once, then proceed to misspell it.

The nation’s largest teachers union adopted a business item “to defend against Trump’s embrace of fascism by using the term facism [sic] in NEA materials correctly characterize Donald Trump’s program and actions.” pic.twitter.com/xNdksH3nQZ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

How does this happen in 2025 when spellcheck is on every smartphone, computer, and tablet?

How does this happen amongst educators?

If you’re going to blast the president, you should at least spell the word you’re calling him correctly.

More importantly, you should understand what that word means.

How many leftists have actually read Italian Dictator Benito Mussolini’s Doctrine of Fascism? How many could define the word and point to specific examples of actions taken by Trump that meet that definition?

The answer to both is probably very few to none.

Words like fascist and nazi have lost all meaning in political discourse, being thrown around so casually most forget these murderous ideologies once drug the world into a war that cost the lives of tens of millions.

As for the NEA who represent public school teachers, these are the people left alone in a classroom with your children.

They can’t spell a word correctly, they certainly can’t define the word, and they’re raising the next generation.

Homeschooling doesn’t sound so crazy if an NEA union member is the alternative.

