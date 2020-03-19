Larry the Cable Guy Blasts Celebs Singing 'Imagine' While Americans May Lose Everything They Own

Celebrities thinking they were doing the world a service by singing John Lennon’s utopian “Imagine” are being ravaged on social media for the video they produced.

Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell and other liberal entertainers appeared in a 2-minute video posted on Instagram by actress Gal Gadot on Wednesday.

Gadot said she’s been feeling “a bit philosophical” lately due to the self-quarantining she’s had to endure.

“We’re all in this together,” she explained from inside her lavish Hollywood home, which was recently profiled by Hello! magazine.

The “Wonder Woman” star, worth an estimated $15 million, said she was inspired to create the video after seeing footage from Italy of a man with a trumpet playing “Imagine” from a balcony for his quarantined neighbors.

“There was something so powerful and pure about this video,” she said.

Although Gadot, 34, can’t be faulted for trying to do something to encourage people who are worried and struggling due to the coronavirus, tone-deaf A-listers poorly singing about “no possessions” while expressing solidarity with ordinary folks who can barely pay their bills is laughable.

It’s worth noting that nearly 80 percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck.

The irony was not lost on Twitter users.

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy excoriated the celebrities in a tweet Thursday, calling them “people with a lot of possessions that can take a year off of work and not flinch telling everyone outa work to imagine a world with no possessions.”

Here’s a message from people with a lot of possessions that can take a year off of work and not flinch telling everyone outa work to imagine a world with no possessions while people are living in the street a half mile away from ‘em. RT @MattWalshBlog: pic.twitter.com/UrGyDUoDNN — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 19, 2020

Others were quick to point out how “rich celebrities” can’t relate to “everyday Americans.”

To Gal Gadot and all the rich celebrities in that video with money, top insurance, and are out of touch to the struggle of everyday American during this time: The struggle is real people are losing their jobs and they don’t need a Beetle song trying to make it better. pic.twitter.com/27P5HqQeWp — Tasteful Telly (@living_resource) March 19, 2020

I just asked Siri to find examples of ‘Out of touch celebrities’ and it brought me here. — AggAssault73 (@AAssault73) March 19, 2020

Gal Gadot: i hope this cute video of me and my friends will make people smile 🙂 Twitter: pic.twitter.com/ILf4nHmVwT — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) March 19, 2020

As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the economy, low-wage workers are being hit the hardest.

In Connecticut alone, unemployment claims since last week skyrocketed to more than 40,000. The normal number of claims the state receives in a week is 2,500.

It’s a safe bet that those who won’t be hurt by COVID-19 are the very ones who appeared in Gadot’s video.

Hopefully, they’ll put their money where their mouth is and share their time and money with groups helping Americans keep food on their tables and their bills paid.

That would do a lot more good than sharing a video of an annoying song on Instagram.

