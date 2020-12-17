What’s happening in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a local issue, but it’s a political situation relatable anywhere else in the U.S. where power-drunk government officials are ruining lives and livelihoods in the name of COVID-19 safety.

A bipartisan, grassroots effort is underway in the city to recall Democratic Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four City Council members after citizens felt they used the pandemic as a power grab and pitted sectors of the community against one another with mask mandates and health measures, the Lincoln Journal Star reported in late October.

Dubbed LNK Recall, the effort officially kicked off Nov. 23, and the countdown began to gather the 21,652 signatures required within 30 days to make it happen.

LNK Recall has held in-person events for that purpose, and it was at one such event Saturday that Larry the Cable Guy showed up with his plain-talking blue-collar wisdom and “git-er-done” spirit.

Well, actually it was comedian Daniel Lawrence Whitney, the man behind the character, whose simple and sober message will resonate with every American who is watching his or her state and local governments run roughshod over citizens.

“I normally stay out of all this stuff. My goal in life is to make people laugh and happy, and that’s what I like to do,” Whitney began in an edited video of his speech posted on LNK Recall’s Facebook page.

Although not a Lincoln resident, Whitney resides in Lancaster County, where the city is located, and has joined the local GOP in the fight, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Whitney railed against Baird for being an outsider and not understanding the people of Lincoln (she was raised in Portland, Oregon, and educated at Yale and Oxford).

He was also angry at the way the mayor — like so many other elitist politicians — has disregarded the people whose jobs are being destroyed.

“When they started deeming people nonessential workers, I thought it was an insult. Because nobody in this country is nonessential. Everyone has a part to play,” Whitney said.

“It’s always crazy to me,” he went on, “that all the people that force other people out of business and having them have a hard time to make a living, I’ve noticed that every one of them are getting paychecks.”

Whitney said Baird had no problem allowing thousands to gather in Black Lives Matter protests because she thought it was an important issue, while businesses trying to comply with onerous COVID-19 safety measures and limits on gatherings were still forced to shut down.

“I’m a comedian, I’m not a politician, but I’m a human being and I see things happening that just aren’t fair,” he said.

“You guys live in a great city. It’s a shame to see it get destroyed, and that’s what’s happening. People are at each other’s throats and they’re mad at each other, and you don’t wear a mask and somebody wants to beat you up,” Whitney said, describing the problem with mask mandates.

“It’s almost like we’re losing all kind of individual rights, and it just sucks. It’s not about personal things, it’s about business things, about how a city is run,” he said.

Urging the recall on, the comedian told the people it was important they elect someone who “actually thinks about all of Lincoln and not just the friends of the people that agree with the mayor on things that she wants to do.”

“If you don’t speak out, people will do anything they want to you unless people say something, so you gotta say something,” Whitney concluded.

Although he was speaking about the situation in Lincoln, his objections make sense in any just about any Democrat-run state or locality.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing his own possible recall after issuing strict lockdown orders that have forced many businesses to move out of the state or to close permanently.

Making it worse, while he barred restaurants from serving patrons indoors, the governor himself dined at a tony Napa Valley establishment with a large group.

Meanwhile, Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed schools, canceled youth sports and banned indoor dining while business owners across the state shut their doors for good.

On the East Coast, over a quarter of New York and New Jersey small businesses have closed due to endless coronavirus restrictions in those states.

It seems that what’s happening in Lincoln is small potatoes in comparison, but the rest of America could take a page from its playbook about how to handle these politicians at the first sign of their rights being trampled.

After nearly 10 months of shutdowns, Americans are either suffering themselves or they’re tired of watching their neighbors lose their businesses and their favorite local restaurants close for good while elites say there’s no end in sight to the lockdowns.

What this country needs right now is little more blue-collar wisdom from Larry the Cable Guy and fewer “blue” politicians ruining their lives.

