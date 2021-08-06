California Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder announced on Friday that his campaign raised $4.5 million in 19 days in an effort to defeat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in September’s recall election.

“The numbers announced by my campaign today solidify my candidacy to defeat Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election,” Elder said in a statement.

“Californians have shown up and believe in our mission to recall Newsom and elect me in his place. Newsom can raise an unlimited amount of funds for this election; therefore, every single donation to my campaign counts, whether small or large,” he continued.

“We are off to a tremendous start,” Elder noted, adding he will “continue to fight every single day for the people of California.”

At least one recent poll has ranked Elder as the top choice for the state’s voters to replace Newsom.

The conservative talk show host made a late announcement that he would run against Newsom in the state’s Sept. 14 recall election.

The 69-year-old media personality formally launched his campaign outside the Los Angeles County Registrar on July 13 after he finished the necessary paperwork to sign up as a candidate.

“I’m running for governor because the decline of California isn’t the fault of its people,” Elder said in a statement announcing his plan to run.

“Our government is what’s ruining the Golden State. Our schools are closed to both students and their parents. Our streets aren’t safe from rising violent crime or the disaster of rising homelessness. And the scandals of Sacramento aren’t going to stop on their own.

“It’s time to tell the truth. We’ve got a state to save.”

He will be running along with several other GOP candidates, including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, California state assemblyman Kevin Kiley and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.







Elder had mentioned a possible run in an Op-Ed published by The Western Journal on July 7.

He began the piece on school choice by saying, “Question my sanity, but I’m considering running in this election to recall California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.”

The regular Fox News guest told The Associated Press that he was hesitant to enter the gubernatorial race, noting that California is a state where Democrats have a major power grip. However, many of his supporters, including fellow conservative talk show host Dennis Prager, encouraged him to compete in the election, Elder said.

He said a “fire in the belly to see if I can do something … to move the needle in the right direction” is the force driving him.

