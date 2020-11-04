Larry Elder: More Unarmed Whites Are Killed by Cops Than Unarmed Blacks, So Where's White Lives Matter?

What was my Election Day prediction? That I’d be drunk by midnight.

No matter what happens with the presidency, it appears, as of this writing, that Republicans have a good shot at retaining control of the Senate. So, goodbye to the “squad”-driven left-wing agenda under a Joe Biden presidency, especially now that President Donald Trump has given the Republicans a pair of cashews.

MSNBC host Joy Reid, a black woman, actually referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “Uncle Clarence” while insinuating Thomas is a lackey of the Republican Party. Reid’s woke on-set colleagues, Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace, said nothing.

Just remember: Trump has way better lawyers.

“Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, Russian disinformation.” — The polling profession.

“According to our forecast, President Trump still has a chance at a second term: a 10 percent chance, to be more specific.” — Nate Silver, statistician, Oct. 31, 2020.

The Biden landslide has been put on hold.

What happened to the smirks over at CNN? The confetti and balloons appear to be on hold there and at MSNBC.

About young, conservative black male voters, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California said, “I will never ever forgive them” for their Trump vote. But Biden said, “You ain’t black” if you support Trump. So, whom does Waters have to “never forgive” if black people cease being black for voting Trump?

Biden praised son Hunter as “the smartest guy I know.” Well, we know Joe doesn’t get out much. Joe, do you mean the guy who left his incriminating laptop at a computer repair shop and didn’t pick it up for months?

Let’s stop with the stupid, condescending, divisive, insulting term “African-American.” I am an AMERICAN who is black. Congress banned importation of new slaves in 1808, 212 years ago. Why do I have a descriptive for the continental origin of my ancestors but whites who came to America later do not?

“You are relying on statistics. And you are not looking at humanity.” — Harvey Levin of TMZ responding to me when I told him that there’s “no evidence” to support the narrative of police “systemic racism” against blacks as Levin’s black co-host, Charles Latibeaudiere, claimed, and that he “ought to be ashamed” of himself for promoting that dangerous lie.

If “systemic racism” is such an obvious, clear-cut feature of our allegedly racist criminal justice system, where are the class-action lawsuits? Violation of certain civil rights statutes entitles plaintiffs to punitive damages. Where are the lawsuits?!?

It is a sign of racial progress that “race relations” in contemporary America are now reduced to this: How black people feel about white people, and how white people feel about how black people feel about white people.

When the demand for “systemic racism” exceeds the supply, a shortage results that requires the cultivation of new sources. To fill the void, leftists invented undefinable terms such as “microaggression,” “covert racism,” “disparate impact” and “my truth.”

More unarmed whites are killed by cops than are unarmed blacks. Where’s White Lives Matter?

“The overwhelming majority (70%) of people killed (by police) are armed. Nearly half of all people fatally shot by police are white. … (2016) saw … unarmed shootings, declining to 51, with 22 of those killed being white and 19 black.” — The Washington Post, June 8, 2020.

Democrats have long held most seats in the Philadelphia City Council, and many are “people of color.” The president of the Philadelphia City Council is black. The Philadelphia police chief is a black woman. Two of the city’s last three mayors were black. Yet Philadelphia cops engage in … “systemic racism“?!

If worried black parents supposedly submit their children to “The Talk” to warn them of the life and death importance of respectfully following police officers’ instructions, why do so many black people refuse to do so?

Where but America can a white female Supreme Court justice, Amy Coney Barrett, with two black kids, get sworn in by a black Supreme Court justice, only to have Democrats pronounce her “racist”?!?

“I had to remind him that he was a black person.” — White comedian Chelsea Handler about ex-boyfriend rapper 50 Cent, who publicly announced his intention to vote for Trump.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” — Joe Biden.

Never go on “Judge Judy” without your receipts.

