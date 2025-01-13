LA's Dep. Fire Chief Is $400k/Year DEI Hire Who Said She Would Blame Men for Needing to Be Rescued

The wildfires, which continue to devour Los Angeles neighborhoods, have placed the diversity, equity, and inclusion practices at the Los Angeles Fire Department under intense scrutiny as the agency struggles to contain the blazes.

But there is one particular executive who perfectly demonstrated the way in which wokeness has distracted the LAFD from fighting fires and saving lives.

LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson works in the “Equity and Human Resources Bureau,” where she has been a consistent evangelist for diversity policies within the agency, according to the LAFD website.

By way of background, Larson was the “first African American woman to be promoted to the rank of Captain I, Captain II, Battalion Chief, Assistant Chief and Deputy Chief in the history of the LAFD.”

She has a “DEI certification program through Cornell University” under her belt and participates in the “International Association of Fire Chief’s Diversity Executive Leadership Program,” which seeks to “advance DEI within the fire service.”

Larson went viral in recent days, during which thousands of homes and properties have been devoured by the wildfires, after a video of her calling for increasing the number of female firefighters resurfaced online.

“Is [a woman] strong enough to do this?” Larson mockingly asked in the video in an attempt to play the role of a hypothetical critic. “You couldn’t carry my husband out of a fire.”

She then gave a snide and revealing answer: “He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire.”

Those comments indicate the failures of DEI in a nutshell.

Larson proudly cares more about the surface-level diversity of her agency over whether that agency can actually save people from burning to death.

Even more so, she will make accusations against the victim of the fire before examining the folly of working in a position she cannot effectively fulfill.

Perhaps even more shocking than this admission is the amount of money she receives for subverting the LAFD on a full-time basis.

GovSalaries has her making over $ $490,333 as of four years ago, which is 297 percent higher than the annual salary in Los Angeles and 288 percent higher than the national average salary. It should be noted that GovSalaries indicated that Larson had two jobs from 2019 – 2023.

Another report from the Daily Wire put her salary at a somewhat more modest $399,000.

In other words, she earns a salary more appropriate for a senior corporate executive to not increase the effectiveness of the LAFD, but to make sure the entity is actually less effective.

America has learned in recent years that the entire DEI movement is a scam.

Professional full-time activists have been raking in cash from private companies and government agencies alike to advance their deranged views and distract from the mission at hand.

But when that mission is stopping an entire city from burning to a crisp, the danger of DEI is accentuated more than ever.

